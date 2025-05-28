'Suits To Stilettos' Bestseller Sparks Hollywood Interest For Screen Adaptation

Suits to Stilettos

Italia Tornabene's memoir becomes a bestseller and catches Hollywood's eye for a potential series or film.

- - Tornabene Wine CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, author, and public speaker Italia Tornabene is celebrating the extraordinary success of her memoir Suits to Stilettos , now a bestseller in the memoir, women's empowerment, and entrepreneurship categories.A gripping and unfiltered autobiography, Suits to Stilettos chronicles Tornabene's journey from homelessness, trauma, and single motherhood to becoming a self-made millionaire and founder of multiple businesses. The book has struck a powerful chord with readers across the country, delivering a message of resilience, reinvention, and feminine power.“I wrote this book to tell the truth-the messy, powerful, liberating truth,” Tornabene shares.“Suits to Stilettos is a love letter to every woman who has ever been underestimated and every dream that refuses to die.”Due to its cinematic, bold storytelling, the memoir has already sparked Hollywood interest, with producers currently in talks to adapt the book into a limited series or feature film.As with all of Italia Tornabene's ventures, 10% of proceeds from Suits to Stilettos go directly to EmpowerHer Journey , her nonprofit initiative helping single mothers gain financial independence through business mentorship, education, and entrepreneurial support.Suits to Stilettos is more than a memoir - it's a movement.Available now at and through all major online bookstores.

