United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Ethiopia On National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Taye Atske Selassie of Ethiopia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Selassie and to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the occasion.

