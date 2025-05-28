From War's Wounds To Spiritual Reckoning: Combatnam Returns With The Riveting Sequel In His Gritty Action-Packed Trilogy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The harrowing journey continues. In a world where war leaves no soul unscarred and silence too often follows sacrifice, author CombatNam (SPC Clifford E. Blake) returns with the second installment of his searing trilogy: Collecting The Souls: From The Darkness , Comes The Damned. As a follow-up to the powerful first book, The Passing, this sequel deepens the emotional weight, psychological realism, and supernatural intrigue that fans have come to expect. And with a third and final volume on the horizon, the saga is far from over.With The Passing already available to readers and From The Darkness, Comes The Damned releasing soon, CombatNam invites us back into the shadowy mindscape of a man shaped by war, betrayal, and the haunting specter of brotherhood lost. This trilogy is more than fiction, it is a soul-stirring reckoning written by a soldier who lived the conflict, endured the silence, and emerged with a voice too powerful to ignore.Book Two: From the Darkness, Comes the DamnedThis latest installment plunges deeper into the internal war of a man whose external battles have long since ended. Now an adult weathered by time and trauma, the protagonist must navigate not only the memories of battlefield violence, but the cold neglect of a society that chose amnesia over accountability. The supernatural presence known as the Bright Light becomes ever more pronounced, pulling him into a realm where the lines between salvation and damnation blur. It is not just a continuation of his story, it is an intensification of everything he thought he knew.This second novel dives headfirst into the murky waters of moral conflict, existential dread, and spiritual awakening. While the first book set the stage for emotional devastation, this chapter pushes into philosophical territory, asking readers to contemplate the nature of duty, justice, and redemption.A Voice for the SilencedCombatNam's writing is not just evocative, it's necessary. Collecting The Souls is not a tale written from the safety of hindsight or academic detachment. It is a book carved from flesh and memory, written by a Bronze Star-decorated Vietnam veteran who knows the true cost of service. SPC Clifford E. Blake, writing under the name CombatNam, doesn't offer sanitized versions of heroism or war. Instead, he forces readers to sit in the pain, rage, and alienation that follow veterans home like shadows.Unlike traditional war narratives that end when the gunfire fades, Blake's story begins when the applause dies. He writes for those who return home only to find themselves forgotten. His characters, driven by a raw sense of betrayal and a longing for justice, become avatars for thousands of veterans living in silence. And through a carefully woven mix of action, introspection, and supernatural encounters, the story takes on a mythic quality that is at once grounded and transcendental.The Man Behind the Mission: SPC Clifford E. BlakeSPC Blake's real-life journey is as riveting as the fictional world he has created. Raised in the tough neighborhoods of Chicago, he entered the Army as a young man, earned his GED, and served with distinction in Vietnam with armored units. His valor earned him multiple commendations, including the prestigious Bronze Star with "V" Device. But his service didn't stop on the battlefield.Over the years, Blake took on roles as varied as chef, truck driver, Department of Defense police officer, and student of theology and martial arts. Despite being denied a formal college education, his experiences have shaped him into a deeply reflective and passionate storyteller. The spark of writing was lit in childhood, fanned by his mother's encouragement and belief in his poetic gifts. Today, that flame burns bright in his work, compelling him to write stories that others might be too afraid to tell.A Trilogy That Speaks Truth to PowerThe Collecting The Souls trilogy stands as a monumental work of emotional honesty, military realism, and spiritual depth. The Passing, the first entry in the series, introduced readers to a war veteran confronting his past, his pain, and the powers beyond his understanding. It laid the foundation for a saga that is unapologetically raw and utterly human.From The Darkness, Comes The Damned raises the stakes. The stakes are no longer just life and death; they are identity, morality, and the fate of a soul suspended between worlds. And while the third book has no confirmed release date, readers can rest assured that CombatNam will return to complete the journey. The final volume promises to bring resolution to a story that refuses to be forgotten, just like the men and women it seeks to honor.Why This Book MattersCollecting The Souls isn't just a gripping read, it's a cultural touchstone. At a time when mental health among veterans is finally gaining overdue attention, this trilogy offers an unfiltered view of what those struggles look like. The protagonist isn't a poster-boy for patriotism or a one-dimensional action hero. He's broken, complex, deeply introspective, and brutally real.This is a book for readers who value substance over spectacle. For those who can sit with discomfort. For veterans looking for their truths reflected back at them. For civilians seeking to understand what military life does to the soul. For anyone brave enough to ask the hard questions about war, trauma, and what comes after.Join the MovementCombatNam doesn't just want you to read his book, he wants you to feel it, live it, and share it. His voice is one that demands to be heard in a publishing landscape often dominated by sanitized, commercialized versions of reality. Collecting The Souls is an act of resistance, remembrance, and renewal.Whether you start with The Passing or dive into the upcoming From The Darkness, Comes The Damned, you are joining a growing community of readers who recognize the importance of stories that pull no punches. As we await the final book in the trilogy, this is your chance to become part of a movement that redefines what it means to be a hero, a survivor, and a storyteller.

