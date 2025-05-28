INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Semler Scientific Inc. - SMLR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Semler Scientific Inc. (“Semler” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Semler and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its annual report for 2024, in which it disclosed that“there is a risk that [U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ')] will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages.” Semler also disclosed receipt of an initial civil investigative demand from the DOJ in July 2017 regarding Semler's claims for reimbursement related to its peripheral artery disease QuantaFlo device. Semler further stated that it had participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ in February 2025, which were unsuccessful.

On this news, Semler's stock price fell $4.03 per share, or 9.4%, to close at $38.89 per share on March 3, 2025.

