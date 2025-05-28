Banco Macro Announces Results For The First Quarter Of 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA ; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("1Q25"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2024 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2025.

Summary



THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.45.7 billion in 1Q25. This result was 59% or Ps.65.3 billion lower than the result posted in 4Q24. In 1Q25, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively.



In 1Q25, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.801 billion, 9% or Ps.82.6 billion lower than in 4Q24 and 68% or Ps.1.7 trillion lower than the same period of last year.



In 1Q25, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.347.8 billion, 11% or Ps.43 billion lower than in 4Q24 and 82% or Ps.1.6 trillion lower than the same period of last year.



In 1Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING increased 22% or Ps.1.4 trillion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.7.7 trillion and increased 97% or Ps.3.8 trillion year over year ("YoY"). In 1Q25 both peso an USD financing increased 21% and 22% respectively.



In 1Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS increased 5% or Ps.485.4 billion QoQ and increased 23% or Ps.1.8 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.9.6 trillion and representing 82% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 4% or Ps.349.6 billion QoQ. In1Q25, Peso deposits increased 15% while USD deposits decreased, 17%.



Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.3.2 trillion, 34.3% Capital Adequacy Ratio – Basel III and 33.6% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 68% of its total deposits in 1Q25.



In 1Q25, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 1.44% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 163.34%.

As of 1Q25, through its 505 branches and 8,903 employees Banco Macro serves 6.23 million retail customers (2.6 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 205,816 corporate customers.

1Q25 Earnings Release Conference Call

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:

Banco Macro 1Q25 Earnings Call

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations



Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at:



SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

