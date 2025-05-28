Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ABERDEEN INVESTMENTS U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS


2025-05-28 06:16:04
PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 28, 2025. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, FAX had outstanding 41,282,628 shares of common stock and 4,000,000 shares of preferred stock. 60.36% of outstanding common stock and 100% of preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Christian Pittard

26,185,148

727,199

418,692

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

4,000,000

0

0

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

26,209,167

800,443

321,429

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, FCO had outstanding 13,454,259 shares of common stock. 61.06% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

7,959,965

92,662

162,772

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

7,926,164

150,309

138,926

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IAF had outstanding 27,688,134 shares of common stock. 78.57% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

17,091,979

4,661,9340

0

To consider the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

19,866,490

1,333,163

554,261

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ACP had outstanding 128,670,678 shares of common and preferred stock 79.75% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Christian Pittard

97,703,889

3,629,154

Nancy Yao

96,050,216

5,282,827

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Nancy Yao

822,078

136,949

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AGD had outstanding 24,865,081 shares of common stock. 79.015% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

18,986,062

661,019

Todd Reit

19,078,404

568,676

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 67.64% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

64,707,429

6,609,960

Todd Reit

66,182,019

5,135,370

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AWP had outstanding 86,429,604 shares of common stock. 69.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

57,101,864

2,733,201

Todd Reit

57,559,223

2,275,842

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IFN had outstanding 39,897,528 shares of common stock. 54.83% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Rahn Porter

20,831,914

785,244

258,685

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Nancy Yao

20,806,823

868,359

200,660

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Luis F. Rubio

20,759,736

851,377

264.728

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ASGI had outstanding 29,944,192 shares of common stock. 79.29% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect three Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Chris LaVictoire Mahai

21,536,005

1,414,552

P. Gerald Malone

21,428,318

1,522,239

Todd Reit

21,478,848

1,471,709

abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. ("AEF")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 40,601,424 outstanding shares of the Fund. 84.49% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

C. William Maher

32,763,343

1,454,907

85,481

abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 53, 862,184 outstanding shares of the Fund. 75.55% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Kathleen Goetz

39,046,950

1,645,083

Todd Reit

39,049,811

1,642,222

abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 28,872,416 outstanding shares of the Fund. 69.01% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Rose DiMartino

16,018,555

3,906,874

Todd Reit

16,041,001

3,884,428

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 41,379,166 outstanding shares of the Fund. 71.85% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class B Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Rose DiMartino

29,059,401

672,277

C. William Maher

29,073,662

658,016

abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
 As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 39,849,958 outstanding shares of the Fund 54.74% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes

Against/Withheld

Kathleen Goetz

14,194,470

7,617,597

Christian Pittard

21,269,957

542,110

In the United States, Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed-End Funds | Aberdeen

SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds

