ABERDEEN INVESTMENTS U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Christian Pittard
|
26,185,148
|
727,199
|
418,692
To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
4,000,000
|
0
|
0
To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
26,209,167
|
800,443
|
321,429
abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, FCO had outstanding 13,454,259 shares of common stock. 61.06% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Radhika Ajmera
|
7,959,965
|
92,662
|
162,772
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
7,926,164
|
150,309
|
138,926
abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IAF had outstanding 27,688,134 shares of common stock. 78.57% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
17,091,979
|
4,661,9340
|
0
To consider the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
19,866,490
|
1,333,163
|
554,261
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ACP had outstanding 128,670,678 shares of common and preferred stock 79.75% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Christian Pittard
|
97,703,889
|
3,629,154
|
Nancy Yao
|
96,050,216
|
5,282,827
To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Nancy Yao
|
822,078
|
136,949
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AGD had outstanding 24,865,081 shares of common stock. 79.015% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
18,986,062
|
661,019
|
Todd Reit
|
19,078,404
|
568,676
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 67.64% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
64,707,429
|
6,609,960
|
Todd Reit
|
66,182,019
|
5,135,370
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AWP had outstanding 86,429,604 shares of common stock. 69.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
57,101,864
|
2,733,201
|
Todd Reit
|
57,559,223
|
2,275,842
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IFN had outstanding 39,897,528 shares of common stock. 54.83% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Rahn Porter
|
20,831,914
|
785,244
|
258,685
To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Nancy Yao
|
20,806,823
|
868,359
|
200,660
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
Luis F. Rubio
|
20,759,736
|
851,377
|
264.728
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ASGI had outstanding 29,944,192 shares of common stock. 79.29% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect three Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Chris LaVictoire Mahai
|
21,536,005
|
1,414,552
|
P. Gerald Malone
|
21,428,318
|
1,522,239
|
Todd Reit
|
21,478,848
|
1,471,709
abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. ("AEF")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 40,601,424 outstanding shares of the Fund. 84.49% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Votes Abstained
|
C. William Maher
|
32,763,343
|
1,454,907
|
85,481
abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 53, 862,184 outstanding shares of the Fund. 75.55% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Kathleen Goetz
|
39,046,950
|
1,645,083
|
Todd Reit
|
39,049,811
|
1,642,222
abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 28,872,416 outstanding shares of the Fund. 69.01% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Rose DiMartino
|
16,018,555
|
3,906,874
|
Todd Reit
|
16,041,001
|
3,884,428
abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 41,379,166 outstanding shares of the Fund. 71.85% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class B Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Rose DiMartino
|
29,059,401
|
672,277
|
C. William Maher
|
29,073,662
|
658,016
abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 39,849,958 outstanding shares of the Fund 54.74% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
|
Votes For
|
Votes
Against/Withheld
|
Kathleen Goetz
|
14,194,470
|
7,617,597
|
Christian Pittard
|
21,269,957
|
542,110
In the United States, Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
