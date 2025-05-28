ABERDEEN INVESTMENTS U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 28, 2025. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, FAX had outstanding 41,282,628 shares of common stock and 4,000,000 shares of preferred stock. 60.36% of outstanding common stock and 100% of preferred stock were voted representing a quorum. To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Christian Pittard 26,185,148 727,199 418,692

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Moritz Sell 4,000,000 0 0

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 26,209,167 800,443 321,429

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, FCO had outstanding 13,454,259 shares of common stock. 61.06% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 7,959,965 92,662 162,772

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 7,926,164 150,309 138,926

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IAF had outstanding 27,688,134 shares of common stock. 78.57% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Moritz Sell 17,091,979 4,661,9340 0

To consider the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 19,866,490 1,333,163 554,261

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ACP had outstanding 128,670,678 shares of common and preferred stock 79.75% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Christian Pittard 97,703,889 3,629,154 Nancy Yao 96,050,216 5,282,827

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Nancy Yao 822,078 136,949

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AGD had outstanding 24,865,081 shares of common stock. 79.015% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld P. Gerald Malone 18,986,062 661,019 Todd Reit 19,078,404 568,676

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 67.64% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld P. Gerald Malone 64,707,429 6,609,960 Todd Reit 66,182,019 5,135,370

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, AWP had outstanding 86,429,604 shares of common stock. 69.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld P. Gerald Malone 57,101,864 2,733,201 Todd Reit 57,559,223 2,275,842

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, IFN had outstanding 39,897,528 shares of common stock. 54.83% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Rahn Porter 20,831,914 785,244 258,685

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Nancy Yao 20,806,823 868,359 200,660

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Luis F. Rubio 20,759,736 851,377 264.728

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, ASGI had outstanding 29,944,192 shares of common stock. 79.29% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect three Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Chris LaVictoire Mahai 21,536,005 1,414,552 P. Gerald Malone 21,428,318 1,522,239 Todd Reit 21,478,848 1,471,709

abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. ("AEF")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 40,601,424 outstanding shares of the Fund. 84.49% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained C. William Maher 32,763,343 1,454,907 85,481

abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 53, 862,184 outstanding shares of the Fund. 75.55% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Kathleen Goetz 39,046,950 1,645,083 Todd Reit 39,049,811 1,642,222

abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 28,872,416 outstanding shares of the Fund. 69.01% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Rose DiMartino 16,018,555 3,906,874 Todd Reit 16,041,001 3,884,428

abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 41,379,166 outstanding shares of the Fund. 71.85% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class B Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Rose DiMartino 29,059,401 672,277 C. William Maher 29,073,662 658,016

abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")

As of the record date, April 7, 2025, there were 39,849,958 outstanding shares of the Fund 54.74% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Kathleen Goetz 14,194,470 7,617,597 Christian Pittard 21,269,957 542,110

