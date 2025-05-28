INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent”) (NASDAQ: FLGT), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the Fulgent investigation, or if you are a Fulgent investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE .

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at ... .

THE COMPANY:

Fulgent is a biotechnology company specializing in diagnostic and genetic laboratory testing services. It also develops pharmaceutical treatments for various diseases and medical conditions.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING :

On February 28, 2025, Fulgent disclosed in its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice. The demand relates to potential false claims submitted under the federal COVID-19 testing program for uninsured individuals.

Following this disclosure, Fulgent's stock price declined by $0.41 per share, or approximately 2.61%, over the next two trading days, closing at $15.28 per share on March 3, 2025.

