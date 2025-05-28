Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Integral Ad Science caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS's pricing function was no longer 'favorable' and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risk that competition 'could result in increased pricing pressure' or 'could put pressure on IAS to change our prices' had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own IAS and purchased prior to March 2, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

