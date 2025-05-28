Tornabene Wine Secures Fourth Major Award Across All Three Labels At 2025 IWWC

Logo TW

- – Italia TornabeneNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tornabene Wine continues to redefine excellence in modern winemaking, earning its fourth major award for each of its signature wines at the 2025 International Women's Wine Competition (IWWC).In a historic showing, Tornabene Wine brought home:Gold Medal for its 2022 Chardonnay (Lodi) – Score: 91. Tasting Notes: Minerality, tropical fruit.Silver Medal for its 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)Bronze Medal for its NV Sparkling Wine (California)These new accolades mark a total of twelve awards across the brand's portfolio, solidifying Tornabene Wine's place as a rising force in the wine industry.Founder Italia Tornabene, a Miss New York titleholder and serial entrepreneur, launched the brand with a bold mission: to create a health-conscious wine line that celebrates elegance, balance, and purpose. With low-acidic profiles, lab-tested quality, and community-driven values (including donating 10% of all proceeds to single mothers through her nonprofit, EmpowerHer Journey ), Tornabene Wine is more than a label - it's a movement.Tornabene Wine's growth has been swift, gaining distribution interest across major markets including Texas and New York, while maintaining its commitment to small-batch quality and sophistication.“This is a proud moment not just for our brand, but for every woman pursuing excellence in business and in winemaking,” said Tornabene.“Winning again at IWWC is proof that passion, integrity, and innovation still matter - and that wine can be both elegant and empowering.”For more information, visit

