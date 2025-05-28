Metropolitan Animal Specialty Hospital (MASH) Los Angeles Will Remain Open Under New Ownership Led By A Distinguished Existing Specialty And Emergency Veterinarian Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In April 2025, MASH announced plans to permanently close its facility at 6565 Santa Monica Boulevard on June 22, 2025. But in the wake of overwhelming support from staff, clients, and the broader veterinary community, a group of committed veterinarians united to acquire the hospital and preserve its place in the community.

"Our hospital has always been more than just a workplace; it's a critical regional lifeline for pets, their families and the veterinary community that serves the Los Angeles metropolitan area," said Dr. Domenico Bianco, Medical Director. "We knew we couldn't let that legacy end here."

The new legacy group includes specialists across most areas of care, including Dr. Domenico Bianco (Internal Medicine), Dr. Jodi Kuntz (Internal Medicine), Dr. Eva Ganz (Dermatology), Dr. Jeremy O'Neill (Neurology), Dr. Paul Hobson (Dentistry), and Dr. Tara Stonex (Ophthalmology). These doctors-who have each played an integral role in MASH's growth-are now leading the hospital into its next chapter.

"Our team of veterinarian-owners has deeply invested in our hospital-emotionally and professionally for years, and now financially," said Dr. Jeremy O'Neill, the Head of the Neurology Department. "We are staying to care for the pets in our community, support the local primary care veterinarians, and build something even stronger for the future."

With this transition, the new leadership team plans to:



Complete ongoing development projects to expand hospital capacity

Grow and enhance services to meet the increasing demands of the Los Angeles pet community

Continue strengthening partnerships with referring veterinarians across the region

Invest in staff development and advanced medical technology Ensure uninterrupted, 24/7 emergency and specialty care

The new veterinary ownership team has also partnered with Curo Pet Care, a San Francisco-based, family-owned veterinary group, for support in all areas of hospital operations. As equity partners, the veterinarians will be the hospital's key leadership team while drawing on Curo's extensive experience for management support.

"We are extremely excited to join with the existing medical team at the hospital to support and grow MASH into the preeminent specialty emergency hospital in Southern California," said Jonas Pilkauskas, Chairman of Curo. "It's an honor to help carry forward the hospital's storied legacy and work with such a talented team."

MASH will continue full operations at its 6565 Santa Monica Boulevard location, with no interruption in patient care. All existing services and medical records remain available and intact. To learn more, please visit mash.

About the Veterinary Team

Dr. Domenico Bianco, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM (Internal Medicine) graduated from the University of Torino in 1998 and earned his Ph.D. there in 2002. He met U.S. veterinary requirements at Purdue in 2004, completed a rotating internship at the University of Missouri, and a residency in internal medicine at the University of Minnesota. He became a board-certified internist in 2008. His clinical and research interests include hematology, immune-mediated diseases, gastroenterology, endocrinology and infectious diseases. He is highly skilled in advanced imaging and endoscopic procedures.

Dr. Jodi Kuntz, DVM, DACVIM, (SAIM) (Internal Medicine) graduated magna cum laude from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, completing her clinical training at Cornell University. She then completed an internship at Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital and a residency at the Animal Medical Center in New York City. Before joining MASH, she worked at two of the largest veterinary hospitals in New York. Dr. Kuntz has advanced training in interventional radiology and endoscopy, with expertise in treating urologic, respiratory, and endovascular conditions, as well as minimally invasive therapies for liver and prostate tumors.

Dr. Eva Ganz, DVM, DACVD (Dermatology) graduated from Western University of Health Sciences in 2008. She completed a one-year rotating internship at a multi-specialty practice in Glendale, California, followed by a three-year residency in small animal dermatology at Animal Dermatology Clinic in Marina del Rey, CA. She became a board-certified veterinary dermatologist in 2013. Her clinical interests include allergic skin diseases, ear infections, autoimmune skin disorders, and chronic itching. She is experienced in advanced dermatologic diagnostics and treatment techniques.

Dr. Jeremy O'Neill, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology) graduated with High Honors from Western University of Health Sciences after earning his Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech. He completed a rotating and specialty neurology/neurosurgery internship at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, followed by a neurology/neurosurgery residency at the University of Georgia. He became a board-certified veterinary neurologist in 2013. His clinical interests include intracranial and spinal surgery, neuro-ophthalmology, and collaborative care to enhance quality of life for pets with neurologic disease.

Dr. Paul Hobson, BVetMed, MRCVS (Dentistry) graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in London in 1981. He owned and operated veterinary hospitals in the UK for 20 years before focusing exclusively on veterinary dentistry. For the past 25 years, he has specialized in oral and craniomaxillofacial surgery, running a large dental referral practice in the UK before relocating to California. His clinical interests include endodontics, craniomaxillofacial trauma, and oral oncologic surgery.

Dr. Tara Stonex, VMD, DACVO (Ophthalmology) graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine after earning her bachelor's degree from Cornell University. During veterinary school, she worked in the Retinal Disease Studies Facility, where the first FDA-approved gene therapy treatment was developed. She completed a rotating internship at The Animal Medical Center in New York City, followed by an ophthalmology internship at Animal Eye Guys in Miami. She then completed a residency in ophthalmology at North Carolina State University. Her clinical interests include cataract surgery, glaucoma management, and ocular surface and anterior segment disease.

About Curo Pet Care

Curo Pet Care (Curo) is a family-owned veterinary company founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco, with operations in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Rocky Mountains. We collaborate with entrepreneurial Doctors, Hospital Administrators, and other leaders in the veterinary industry to build and operate best-in-class small animal hospitals. Curo's goal is to be the go-to partner for hospital owners, empowering them to provide industry-leading service and care to their clients and patients.

