INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

THE COMPANY:

New Fortress is an energy company that develops, finances, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and power plants worldwide. The company operates through two segments:“Terminals and Infrastructure,” which focuses on LNG production and distribution, and“Ships,” which provides LNG storage and transportation services.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING :

On May 14, 2025, New Fortress issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing underperformance across its business segments and a $219.8 million decline in total revenue compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company also disclosed a net loss of $197.4 million, compared to a net income of $56.7 million reported for the first quarter of 2024.

Following this announcement, New Fortress' stock price declined by $4.27 per share, or approximately 62.98%, closing at $4.27 on May 15, 2025.

