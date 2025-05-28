EQB Releases Q2 Results Marked By Continued Loan Growth As Dividend Increases 18% Y/Y And Total AUM And AUA Climb To $134 Billion
|
1
|
Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
|
2
|
These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
|
3
|
PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)
|
($000s) As at
|
April 30, 2025
|
October 31, 2024
|
April 30, 2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
500,747
|
591,641
|
657,219
|
Restricted cash
|
996,591
|
971,987
|
783,148
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
2,100,037
|
1,260,118
|
1,399,955
|
Investments
|
1,450,879
|
1,627,314
|
1,817,916
|
Loans – Personal
|
32,524,324
|
32,273,551
|
32,823,421
|
Loans – Commercial
|
14,703,818
|
14,760,367
|
15,085,481
|
Securitization retained interests
|
919,910
|
813,719
|
663,593
|
Deferred tax assets
|
20,874
|
36,104
|
14,921
|
Other assets
|
1,088,160
|
899,120
|
694,542
|
Total assets
|
54,305,340
|
53,233,921
|
53,940,196
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
35,036,491
|
33,739,612
|
34,123,703
|
Securitization liabilities
|
13,548,609
|
14,594,304
|
15,181,341
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
84,092
|
-
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
190,905
|
177,933
|
148,549
|
Funding facilities
|
1,410,370
|
946,956
|
839,841
|
Other liabilities
|
776,711
|
636,931
|
630,954
|
Total liabilities
|
51,047,178
|
50,095,736
|
50,924,388
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
181,411
|
Common shares
|
510,973
|
505,876
|
495,707
|
Other equity instruments
|
147,360
|
147,440
|
-
|
Contributed deficit
|
(19,177)
|
(17,374)
|
(24,811)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,607,001
|
2,483,309
|
2,359,116
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,344
|
8,555
|
(7,804)
|
Total equity attributable to equity holders of EQB
|
3,248,501
|
3,127,806
|
3,003,619
|
Non-controlling interests
|
9,661
|
10,379
|
12,189
|
Total equity
|
3,258,162
|
3,138,185
|
3,015,808
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
54,305,340
|
53,233,921
|
53,940,196
Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
($000s, except per share amounts)
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
Loans – Personal
|
461,337
|
482,299
|
942,707
|
951,253
|
Loans – Commercial
|
211,991
|
257,842
|
434,108
|
520,723
|
Investments
|
12,258
|
16,879
|
25,658
|
34,755
|
Other
|
19,912
|
27,209
|
45,282
|
49,308
|
|
705,498
|
784,229
|
1,447,755
|
1,556,039
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
317,391
|
366,002
|
665,200
|
724,564
|
Securitization liabilities
|
112,213
|
131,776
|
237,645
|
259,029
|
Funding facilities
|
4,765
|
13,521
|
10,312
|
28,804
|
Other
|
70
|
5,592
|
153
|
20,294
|
|
434,439
|
516,891
|
913,310
|
1,032,691
|
Net interest income
|
271,059
|
267,338
|
534,445
|
523,348
|
Non-interest revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fees and other income
|
22,713
|
20,564
|
45,633
|
37,179
|
Net gains on loans and investments
|
1,029
|
7,129
|
3,333
|
12,122
|
Gain on sale and income from retained interests
|
20,090
|
23,177
|
44,962
|
42,586
|
Net gains (losses) on securitization activities and
derivatives
|
1,059
|
(1,548)
|
10,212
|
197
|
|
44,891
|
49,322
|
104,140
|
92,084
|
Revenue
|
315,950
|
316,660
|
638,585
|
615,432
|
Provision for credit losses
|
30,234
|
22,217
|
48,912
|
37,752
|
Revenue after provision for credit losses
|
285,716
|
294,443
|
589,673
|
577,680
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
74,280
|
66,961
|
150,214
|
132,330
|
Other
|
86,910
|
83,459
|
170,231
|
157,575
|
|
161,190
|
150,420
|
320,445
|
289,905
|
Income before income taxes
|
124,526
|
144,023
|
269,228
|
287,775
|
Income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
26,218
|
32,734
|
42,957
|
71,268
|
Deferred
|
8,016
|
5,573
|
28,269
|
6,409
|
|
34,234
|
38,307
|
71,226
|
77,677
|
Net income
|
90,292
|
105,716
|
198,002
|
210,098
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
-
|
2,346
|
-
|
4,703
|
Distribution to LRCN holders
|
4,410
|
-
|
4,410
|
-
|
Net income available to common shareholders and non-
|
85,882
|
103,370
|
193,592
|
205,395
|
Net income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders
|
85,533
|
103,041
|
192,935
|
204,916
|
Non-controlling interests
|
349
|
329
|
657
|
479
|
|
85,882
|
103,370
|
193,592
|
205,395
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
2.23
|
2.70
|
5.02
|
5.38
|
Diluted
|
2.21
|
2.67
|
4.98
|
5.33
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
($000s)
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
Net income
|
90,292
|
105,716
|
198,002
|
210,098
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will be
|
|
|
|
|
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in gains (losses) on fair value
|
3,587
|
(16,240)
|
16,027
|
25,321
|
Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income
|
(1,523)
|
17,187
|
(11,589)
|
(18,640)
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will not be
|
|
|
|
|
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in (losses) gains on fair value
|
(203)
|
3,132
|
868
|
1,552
|
Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings
|
(490)
|
-
|
(868)
|
-
|
|
1,371
|
4,079
|
4,438
|
8,233
|
Income tax expense
|
(372)
|
(1,090)
|
(1,289)
|
(2,233)
|
|
999
|
2,989
|
3,149
|
6,000
|
Cash flow hedges:
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on fair value
|
(8,979)
|
11,961
|
(13,189)
|
(269)
|
Reclassification of net gains to income
|
(5,937)
|
(5,070)
|
(9,361)
|
(11,764)
|
|
(14,916)
|
6,891
|
(22,550)
|
(12,033)
|
Income tax recovery (expense)
|
4,049
|
(1,879)
|
6,080
|
3,282
|
|
(10,867)
|
5,012
|
(16,470)
|
(8,751)
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(9,868)
|
8,001
|
(13,321)
|
(2,751)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
80,424
|
113,717
|
184,681
|
207,347
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders
|
75,665
|
111,042
|
179,614
|
202,165
|
Other equity and preferred shareholders
|
4,410
|
2,346
|
4,410
|
4,703
|
Non-controlling interests
|
349
|
329
|
657
|
479
|
|
80,424
|
113,717
|
184,681
|
207,347
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
|
($000s) Three-month period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2025
|
|
Common
|
Other equity
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
506,160
|
147,360
|
(17,437)
|
2,564,315
|
16,014
|
(4,814)
|
11,200
|
3,211,598
|
9,838
|
3,221,436
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
89,943
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
89,943
|
349
|
90,292
|
Realized loss on sale of shares,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(659)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(659)
|
-
|
(659)
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,012
|
1,012
|
1,012
|
-
|
1,012
|
Other comprehensive loss, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,867)
|
999
|
(9,868)
|
(9,868)
|
-
|
(9,868)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
6,677
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,677
|
-
|
6,677
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(3,465)
|
-
|
-
|
(22,600)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(26,065)
|
-
|
(26,065)
|
Limited recourse capital note
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
Dividends:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19,588)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19,588)
|
(526)
|
(20,114)
|
Put option – non-controlling
|
-
|
-
|
(1,203)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,203)
|
-
|
(1,203)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,064
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,064
|
-
|
1,064
|
Transfer relating to the
|
1,601
|
-
|
(1,601)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
510,973
|
147,360
|
(19,177)
|
2,607,001
|
5,147
|
(2,803)
|
2,344
|
3,248,501
|
9,661
|
3,258,162
|
($000s) Three-month period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2024
|
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
181,411
|
489,944
|
(23,055)
|
2,272,116
|
29,855
|
(45,681)
|
(15,826)
|
2,904,590
|
12,460
|
2,917,050
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
105,387
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
105,387
|
329
|
105,716
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
-
|
21
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,012
|
2,989
|
8,001
|
8,001
|
-
|
8,001
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
4,881
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,881
|
-
|
4,881
|
Dividends:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,346)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,346)
|
-
|
(2,346)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16,041)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16,041)
|
(600)
|
(16,641)
|
Put option – non-controlling
|
-
|
-
|
(1,974)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,974)
|
-
|
(1,974)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,100
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,100
|
-
|
1,100
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of
|
-
|
882
|
(882)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
181,411
|
495,707
|
(24,811)
|
2,359,116
|
34,867
|
(42,671)
|
(7,804)
|
3,003,619
|
12,189
|
3,015,808
|
($000s) Six month period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2025
|
|
Common Shares
|
Other equity
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
505,876
|
147,440
|
(17,374)
|
2,483,309
|
21,617
|
(13,062)
|
8,555
|
3,127,806
|
10,379
|
3,138,185
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
197,345
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
197,345
|
657
|
198,002
|
Realized loss on sale of shares,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,016
|
7,016
|
7,016
|
-
|
7,016
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
94
|
94
|
94
|
-
|
94
|
Other comprehensive loss, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16,470)
|
3,149
|
(13,321)
|
(13,321)
|
-
|
(13,321)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
7,137
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,137
|
-
|
7,137
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(3,740)
|
-
|
-
|
(24,432)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(28,172)
|
-
|
(28,172)
|
Issuance costs, net of tax
|
-
|
(80)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(80)
|
|
(80)
|
Limited recourse capital note
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
Dividends:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(38,434)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(38,434)
|
(1,375)
|
(39,809)
|
Put option – non-controlling
|
-
|
-
|
(2,334)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,334)
|
-
|
(2,334)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
2,231
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,231
|
-
|
2,231
|
Transfer relating to the exercise
|
1,700
|
-
|
(1,700)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
510,973
|
147,360
|
(19,177)
|
2,607,001
|
5,147
|
(2,803)
|
2,344
|
3,248,501
|
9,661
|
3,258,162
|
($000s) Six-month period ended
|
|
April 30, 2024
|
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Contributed
(deficit)
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
181,411
|
471,014
|
12,795
|
2,185,480
|
43,618
|
(48,775)
|
(5,157)
|
2,845,543
|
-
|
2,845,543
|
Non-controlling interest on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,310
|
12,310
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
209,619
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
209,619
|
479
|
210,098
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
104
|
104
|
104
|
-
|
104
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,751)
|
6,000
|
(2,751)
|
(2,751)
|
-
|
(2,751)
|
Common share issued
|
-
|
11,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,000
|
-
|
11,000
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
11,839
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,839
|
-
|
11,839
|
Dividends:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,703)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,703)
|
-
|
(4,703)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(31,280)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(31,280)
|
(600)
|
(31,880)
|
Put option – non-controlling
|
-
|
-
|
(37,865)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(37,865)
|
-
|
(37,865)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
2,113
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,113
|
-
|
2,113
|
Transfer relating to the exercise
|
-
|
1,854
|
(1,854)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of period
|
181,411
|
495,707
|
(24,811)
|
2,359,116
|
34,867
|
(42,671)
|
(7,804)
|
3,003,619
|
12,189
|
3,015,808
Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
($000s)
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
April 30, 2025
|
April 30, 2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
90,292
|
105,716
|
198,002
|
210,098
|
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
|
|
|
|
|
Financial instruments at fair value through income
|
(157,852)
|
(5,177)
|
(178,350)
|
11,360
|
Amortization of premiums/discount
|
(2,753)
|
(34,159)
|
(5,583)
|
(31,029)
|
Amortization of capital and intangible costs
|
17,571
|
11,679
|
32,394
|
23,120
|
Provision for credit losses
|
30,234
|
22,217
|
48,912
|
37,752
|
Securitization gains
|
(13,010)
|
(17,486)
|
(30,626)
|
(32,002)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,064
|
1,100
|
2,231
|
2,113
|
Income taxes
|
34,234
|
38,307
|
71,226
|
77,677
|
Securitization retained interests
|
41,741
|
30,701
|
81,698
|
58,634
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
(179,566)
|
(120,389)
|
(24,604)
|
(15,953)
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
(300,023)
|
(594,342)
|
(839,919)
|
(491,122)
|
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
|
(891,443)
|
(222,907)
|
(266,146)
|
(715,022)
|
Other assets
|
21,821
|
(7,205)
|
81
|
(8,531)
|
Deposits
|
406,679
|
1,887,780
|
1,255,415
|
2,089,142
|
Securitization liabilities
|
(174,739)
|
(205,820)
|
(1,067,985)
|
677,411
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
84,092
|
(482,574)
|
84,092
|
(1,128,238)
|
Funding facilities
|
641,557
|
(493,062)
|
463,414
|
(891,746)
|
Other liabilities
|
13,726
|
47,598
|
65,399
|
41,636
|
Income taxes paid
|
(28,528)
|
(23,962)
|
(67,759)
|
(50,074)
|
Cash flows used in operating activities
|
(364,903)
|
(61,985)
|
(178,108)
|
(134,774)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
6,677
|
4,881
|
7,137
|
22,839
|
Common share repurchased and cancelled
|
(26,065)
|
|
(28,172)
|
|
Limited recourse capital notes
|
-
|
-
|
(80)
|
-
|
Distribution to other equity holders
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
(4,410)
|
-
|
Dividends paid on preferred shares
|
-
|
(2,346)
|
-
|
(4,703)
|
Dividends paid on common shares
|
(20,114)
|
(16,041)
|
(39,809)
|
(31,280)
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
(43,912)
|
(13,506)
|
(65,334)
|
(13,144)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of investments
|
(12,689)
|
(8,004)
|
(16,419)
|
(344,423)
|
Acquisition of subsidiary
|
-
|
45
|
-
|
(75,483)
|
Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments
|
128,107
|
191,245
|
159,473
|
656,646
|
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
|
11,623
|
28,954
|
53,032
|
46,959
|
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
|
(27,495)
|
(23,289)
|
(43,538)
|
(28,036)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
99,546
|
188,951
|
152,548
|
255,663
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(309,269)
|
113,460
|
(90,894)
|
107,745
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
810,016
|
543,759
|
591,641
|
549,474
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
500,747
|
657,219
|
500,747
|
657,219
|
Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
668,744
|
846,075
|
1,378,441
|
1,534,404
|
Interest paid
|
(410,679)
|
(443,052)
|
(827,115)
|
(814,672)
|
Dividends received
|
132
|
564
|
350
|
1,113
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $134 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 742,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank ) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
Please visit href="" rel="nofollow" investorroo for more details.
Investor contact:
David Wilkes
VP and Head of Finance
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q2 MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at . All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:
Q2 2025
-
$3.4 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy, and
$2.0 million intangible asset amortization.
Q1 2025
-
$2.8 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy,
$1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs,
$2.0 million intangible asset amortization, and
$5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.
Q2 2024
-
$5.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs; and
$1.6 million intangible asset amortization.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results (unaudited).
|
R econciliation of reported and adjusted financial results
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the six months ended
|
($000, except share and per share amounts)
|
30-Apr-25
|
31-Jan-25
|
30-Apr-24
|
|
30-Apr-25
|
30-Apr-24
|
Reported results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
271,059
|
263,386
|
267,338
|
|
534,445
|
523,348
|
Non-interest revenue
|
44,891
|
59,249
|
49,322
|
|
104,140
|
92,084
|
Revenue
|
315,950
|
322,635
|
316,660
|
|
638,585
|
615,432
|
Non-interest expense
|
161,190
|
159,255
|
150,420
|
|
320,445
|
289,905
|
Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)
|
154,760
|
163,380
|
166,240
|
|
318,140
|
325,527
|
Provision for credit loss
|
30,234
|
18,678
|
22,217
|
|
48,912
|
37,752
|
Income tax expense
|
34,234
|
36,992
|
38,307
|
|
71,226
|
77,677
|
Net income
|
90,292
|
107,710
|
105,716
|
|
198,002
|
210,098
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
85,533
|
107,402
|
103,041
|
|
192,935
|
204,916
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses – new office lease related expenses
|
(3,363)
|
(2,789)
|
-
|
|
(6,152)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational
|
-
|
(1,782)
|
(5,710)
|
|
(1,782)
|
(7,763)
|
Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization
|
(1,969)
|
(1,969)
|
(1,599)
|
|
(3,938)
|
(4,997)
|
Provision for credit loss – equipment financing
|
-
|
(5,018)
|
-
|
|
(5,018)
|
-
|
Pre-tax adjustments
|
5,332
|
11,558
|
7,309
|
|
16,890
|
12,760
|
Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2)
|
1,414
|
3,039
|
1,983
|
|
4,453
|
3,466
|
Post-tax adjustments – net income
|
3,918
|
8,519
|
5,326
|
|
12,437
|
9,294
|
Adjustments attributed to minority interests
|
(259)
|
(261)
|
(190)
|
|
(520)
|
(314)
|
Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders
|
3,659
|
8,258
|
5,136
|
|
11,917
|
8,980
|
Adjusted results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
271,059
|
263,386
|
267,338
|
|
534,445
|
523,348
|
Non-interest revenue
|
44,891
|
59,249
|
49,322
|
|
104,140
|
92,084
|
Revenue
|
315,950
|
322,635
|
316,660
|
|
638,585
|
615,432
|
Non-interest expense
|
155,858
|
152,715
|
143,111
|
|
308,573
|
277,145
|
Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)
|
160,092
|
169,920
|
173,549
|
|
330,012
|
338,287
|
Provision for credit loss
|
30,234
|
13,660
|
22,217
|
|
43,894
|
37,752
|
Income tax expenses
|
35,649
|
40,030
|
40,290
|
|
75,679
|
81,143
|
Net income
|
94,209
|
116,230
|
111,042
|
|
210,439
|
219,392
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
89,190
|
115,662
|
108,177
|
|
204,852
|
213,896
|
Diluted earnings p er share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|
38,662,002
|
38,781,523
|
38,522,025
|
|
38,725,808
|
38,434,002
|
Diluted earnings per share – reported
|
2.21
|
2.77
|
2.67
|
|
4.98
|
5.33
|
Diluted earnings per share – adjusted
|
2.31
|
2.98
|
2.81
|
|
5.29
|
5.57
|
Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact
|
0.10
|
0.21
|
0.14
|
|
0.31
|
0.24
|
(1)
|
Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.
|
(2)
|
Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
|
(3)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:
-
Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.
