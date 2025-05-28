Astrotech Corporation Appoints Jennifer Cañas As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the“Company” or (“Astrotech”), today announced that it has appointed Jennifer Cañas as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Ms. Cañas' appointment is effective as of May 22, 2025.

“The Board is delighted to promote Ms. Cañas to Chief Financial Officer,” stated Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech Corporation.“I have worked with Ms. Cañas since 2022 and have found her to be hard working, competent and knowledgeable. Management and the Board of Directors are excited to promote Jennifer to this position as she demonstrated strong leadership and delivered solid results over the years.”

Ms. Cañas has served as the Company's Corporate Controller since June 2022. Ms. Cañas brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial roles. Prior to joining Astrotech, Ms. Cañas served as the Controller of The Texas Water Company, formerly SJWTX (NASDAQ: HTO, formerly SJW) from 2018 to 2022. In 2008, Ms. Cañas founded a small business tax and financial advisory firm, where she served as a Controller Consultant until 2022. She has extensive experience at Big Four accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and mid-size accounting firms. The Company believes Ms. Cañas' background provides strategic financial leadership and deep accounting expertise essential to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Cañas is a Certified Public Accountant. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Houston – Clear Lake where she graduated with honors, Cum Laude. She actively volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters and has led Financial Peace University for several years, reflecting her dedication to community service and financial empowerment.

“I am honored to accept the role of CFO,” said Ms. Cañas.“It has been exciting to see Astrotech Corporation develop over the years. I remain committed to leading our team with integrity and I look forward to contributing to our shared commitment of delivering value for our shareholders.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and narcotics detection market. AgLAB develops and sells process analyzers for use in the agriculture market. Pro-Control produces products for the in-situcontrol of the chemical manufacturing processes. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate infections or critical conditions. EN-SCAN, Inc. develops advanced environmental testing and monitoring solutions, integrating gas chromatography and mass spectrometry technology in rugged, portable designs for rugged environments. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit .

