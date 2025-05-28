Montana Goldfields Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Thomas Brodmerkel To Its Board Of Directors.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Montana Goldfields Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Brodmerkel to its Board of Directors.

Following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy and Naval Service, Tom has a diversified background of Executive Management and Directorships in the oil and gas, mining, and healthcare industries for the last 40 years.

“We are extremely delighted to have Tom join our Board. He is a pragmatic visionary whose insights will add greatly to Montana Goldfields and its plans to become a mid-sized producer in the gold mining industry”, stated Patrick Imeson, CEO.

Montana Goldfields Inc. is a private diversified gold mining company headquartered in Denver CO. focused on near term production of gold, critical minerals and rare earths.

Patrick W Imeson
Black Diamond Financial Group
+1 970-948-1298
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

