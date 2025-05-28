Montana Goldfields Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Thomas Brodmerkel To Its Board Of Directors.
Following his graduation from the United States Naval Academy and Naval Service, Tom has a diversified background of Executive Management and Directorships in the oil and gas, mining, and healthcare industries for the last 40 years.
“We are extremely delighted to have Tom join our Board. He is a pragmatic visionary whose insights will add greatly to Montana Goldfields and its plans to become a mid-sized producer in the gold mining industry”, stated Patrick Imeson, CEO.
Montana Goldfields Inc. is a private diversified gold mining company headquartered in Denver CO. focused on near term production of gold, critical minerals and rare earths.
Patrick W Imeson
Black Diamond Financial Group
+1 970-948-1298
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment