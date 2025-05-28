NORMAN KELKER TRACES THE RICH HISTORY OF THE KELKER FAMILY OVER THE CENTURIES IN HIS RECENT LITERARY RELEASE

Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America by Norman Kelker

"Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America" chronicles the extraordinary journey of one American family throughout time

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Norman Kelker weaves an engaging multigenerational tale of the Kelker family's odyssey, beginning with their fateful 1743 transatlantic journey from Switzerland and continuing to the present day. Taking place over three centuries, "Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America " provides a close-up view of the successes and setbacks of a family whose history is intricately linked to that of the United States.The story is told through a succession of vivid biographical portraits that emphasize the contributions and difficulties of each family member, starting with their settlement in Pennsylvania Dutch country. Central to the early story is Anthony Kelker, who came to America as a ten-year-old Swiss immigrant and later led an impressive life as a soldier in the Revolutionary War, county sheriff, and Pennsylvania state legislator.Moving forward in time, the book profiles a diverse range of ancestors, such as an ironworker, an innkeeper, a saddler, and an engineer who contributed to the creation of Chicago's first subway system. The family lineage boasts a former Governor, Mayor, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of War, alongside historians, entrepreneurs, and modern-day personalities like NASA space scientists and a soap opera actor.“A powerful journey through history,” remarks Amazon customer GM in his review of the book. He observes that it goes past simply documenting a family's past, presenting a deeply moving perspective on the immigrant journey in America. GM commends the author's remarkable ability to weave stories, with each family tale mirroring the larger changes influencing the country. Another reader, Grace Eliot, gives the book a high rating, emphasizing how it will encourage readers to acknowledge and value the sacrifices and long-lasting contributions made by immigrants throughout history.Rooted in thorough investigation,“Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America” utilizes personal documents, public records, and historical archives to vividly portray each era and character. Norman Kelker's work brings together a rich tapestry of triumphs, trials, and transitions, presenting an intimate, multi-generational portrait of resilience, public service, and the profound human connections that bind a family through the ages. Travel back in time and be enriched by the radiating insights that await in this poignant piece. Find all editions up for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores worldwide!About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO

Inks and Bindings, LLC

+1 888-290-5218

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.