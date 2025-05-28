Diamond Certified Resource Adds New Daily Social Media Features

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to these new features, Diamond Certified Resource's Facebook and Instagram pages serve as dynamic platforms where followers can access:



Photos and videos highlighting the recent work of Diamond Certified companies

Verbatim survey responses from satisfied customers highlighting their experiences with Diamond Certified companies Diamond Certified news and events

"These new social media features are further evidence of the value we provide for both consumers and Diamond Certified companies," says Greg Louie, CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "Our growing online community allows us to share interesting content and updates that help people make informed decisions when it comes to choosing local services."

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can't pass the rating.

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

