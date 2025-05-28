Diamond Certified Resource Adds New Daily Social Media Features
Photos and videos highlighting the recent work of Diamond Certified companies
Verbatim survey responses from satisfied customers highlighting their experiences with Diamond Certified companies
Diamond Certified news and events
"These new social media features are further evidence of the value we provide for both consumers and Diamond Certified companies," says Greg Louie, CEO of American Ratings Corporation, the creator of Diamond Certified Resource. "Our growing online community allows us to share interesting content and updates that help people make informed decisions when it comes to choosing local services."
The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process
The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can't pass the rating.
Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.
Advance Construction
Alva Flooring Inc.
American Home Renewal, Inc.
Artisans Landscape
Bell Pest Control
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
California Heating and Cooling
Davis Roofing Group
G Landscape Division LLC.
GBA Realty
Heritage Exteriors Inc.
Maloney Construction Inc.
Mattie's Hardwood Flooring
Meza's Fence
Moore Home Services
Mr. Pavers Contractor Services, Inc.
NBE Property Restoration
One Source Plumbing and Rooter, Inc.
Ortiz Heating and Air Conditioning
Pipe Spy Inc.
Presto Pest Control, Inc.
Roofmasters
Schmitt Heating Company, Inc.
Smith & Son Construction
Stanford Painting, Inc.
Top Tier Roofing
Winter Roofing Inc.
It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.
Alameda County
Contra Costa County
El Dorado County
Fresno County
Los Angeles County
Marin County
Milwaukee County
Monterey County
Napa County
Orange County
Placer County
Sacramento County
San Benito County
San Francisco
San Joaquin County
San Mateo County
Santa Clara County
Santa Cruz County
Solano County
Sonoma County
Yolo County
Yuba County
About American Ratings Corporation
American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.
Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.
SOURCE American Ratings Corporation
