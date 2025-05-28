Kent County High School Art Society Students Deck The Halls At Chestertown Nursing And Rehab
Students' Mural
Kent County High School Art Society Students
Kent County High School Art Society Students Deck the Halls at Chestertown Nursing and RehabMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- About a dozen art society students from Kent County High School spent the afternoon at Chestertown Nursing and Rehab creating artworks to adorn the walls lining the lobby. The group created murals to commemorate the seaside town and the overall character of Kent County.
“We wanted our embellish our lobby area and pay homage to the vibrant seaport vibe of our beloved town,” says Amy Heyman, activities director at Chestertown Nursing and Rehab.“The first day of the event, teachers were on-site and drew sketches of the sea view landscape. The second day, we welcomed the students who spent the afternoon painting the beautiful murals as our residents watched on. One of the most remarkable elements is the famous dock painting which is very reminiscent of Kent County.”
Chestertown Nursing and Rehab provides compassionate and personal skilled care 24 hours a day and is recognized as the premier nursing center in Kent County, Maryland. They specialize in providing rehabilitation services onsite to help residents regain independence and return to their homes.
Chestertown Nursing and Rehab is a 92-certified beds community close to Bay Bridge and in Kent county, Maryland. They are family-oriented yet focused on providing quality care and service with a variety of skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies available.
###
Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+1 6099231639
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment