JLL Continues To Revolutionize AI Applications With JLL Property Assistant

New AI solution, powered by JLL Falcon, empowers real estate owners to enhance their property's performance and returns

CHICAGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL ) today announced JLL Property Assistant, the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed for real estate owners spanning retail, industrial and office properties. Leveraging the power of JLL Falcon , the industry's first comprehensive AI platform, JLL Property Assistant offers actionable insights and AI-derived recommendations to optimize property performance.

"JLL Property Assistant will help our clients unlock the true potential of artificial intelligence for the real estate they own. Built on JLL Falcon, the tool provides a unique, interconnected experience that streamlines operations, enhances decision-making, and drives unparalleled value creation," said Neil Murray, CEO of Real Estate Management Services, JLL. "These components--AI, data and best-in-class applications--form the foundation of JLL's property management technology platform, a one-of-a-kind, unified software suite purpose-built to advance the performance and returns of our clients' properties."

JLL Property Assistant is designed to deliver AI-powered recommendations for how property teams can improve performance in areas ranging from operations to tenant sentiment. The tool works with Acumen, JLL's property and business intelligence platform that integrates data from key systems, including financial data from accounting applications like Yardi and MRI, operational data from Prism by Building Engines, and other critical proptech functions.

Through a natural language chat interface, property and asset managers can ask freeform questions about their buildings, such as, "Which retail assets have the highest vacancy risks in Q3?" or "What does our net operating income (NOI) look like year-to-date?" The AI solution quickly delivers answers, drawing information from JLL's enterprise data warehouse.

Specific benefits of JLL Property Assistant include:



Faster, data-driven decision making: generate tenancy reports, auto-generate stacking plans, analyze expense trends, and uncover tenant retention and occupancy insights.

Enhanced operational efficiency: review high-priority task statuses, identify tenant satisfaction issues, and analyze work order trends. Greater profitability and financial health: access operational budget breakdowns, receive vacancy filling suggestions, and easily generate finance reports.

JLL Property Assistant adheres to enterprise-grade security protocols, ensuring client data protection while at the same time leveraging JLL's anonymized global benchmarks.

"Our AI-powered assistant fundamentally transforms the management of property for investors, delivering unprecedented efficiency, data-driven insights, and optimized performance," said Yao Morin, Chief Technology Officer, JLL. "The tool empowers property managers and owners to focus on strategic initiatives and enhanced property performance, ultimately driving greater value for their portfolios and revolutionizing the industry."

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL ), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll .

Contact: Lesley Mirkowski

Phone: +312 388 2090

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

