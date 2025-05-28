Jetstor Unveils Infinite: The World's First Data Platform As A Service (Dpaas) Revolutionizing Enterprise Storage

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetStor, a pioneer in high-performance data storage, today launched JetStor Infinite , the industry's first Data Platform as a Service (DPaaS). By unifying direct-attached storage (DAS), network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN), and software-defined storage (SDS) into a single subscription-based platform, JetStor Infinite eliminates the complexity and cost of traditional storage solutions, empowering enterprises to scale seamlessly and innovate faster.

Built for data-intensive industries including AI/ML, genomics, media production, and financial services, JetStor Infinite uniquely combines total architectural flexibility - supporting any form factor (DAS, NAS, SAN, Object), any protocol (NFS, SMB, iSCSI, S3, NVMeoF, RoCE), and any software-defined storage layer - with transparent, predictable pricing and lifetime JetProtect support.

“JetStor Infinite redefines how businesses manage data, offering a single, subscription-based platform that delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and simplicity,” said Jim Gallagher, CEO of JetStor.“By removing the barriers of traditional storage, we're empowering our customers to focus on innovation and growth without worrying about infrastructure limitations or keeping up with technology trends.”

Key highlights of JetStor Infinite DPaaS include:



Unified Data Platform: Integrates DAS, NAS, SAN, and SDS functionalities into a single, streamlined solution.

Limitless Scalability: Seamlessly scale your storage capabilities to support business growth and changing workloads.

Turnkey Deployment: Rapid deployment and simplified management, fully supported by JetStor's renowned customer service.

Cost Predictability: Transparent subscription-based pricing for predictable budgeting and optimized total cost of ownership. Operational Excellence: Includes lifetime JetProtect in subscription and hardware refresh eligibility after only 12 months



JetStor Infinite DPaaS directly addresses key challenges in today's data-driven environment by significantly simplifying storage infrastructure, eliminating upfront capital expenditures, and providing the agility needed to swiftly capitalize on market opportunities.

To learn more about JetStor Infinite DPaaS, visit jetstor.com/infinite.

About JetStor JetStor has been at the forefront of delivering reliable, cost-effective, high-performance data storage solutions for over 31 years, supporting more than 4,000 customers globally. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experience, JetStor empowers businesses to confidently manage, protect, and scale their data infrastructure.

