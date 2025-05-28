Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peloton Announces Participation In The Bank Of America Global Technology Conference


2025-05-28 05:01:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced its Chief Executive Officer and President, Peter Stern, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 10 AM PST.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website: .

About Peloton
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:
...

Press Contact:
...


