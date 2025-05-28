Evident And XDENT LAB Announce Integration To Support Diversified Outsourcing For Dental Labs

Evident x XDENT LAB Integration to Support Diversified Outsourcing for Dental Labs

- Paolo Kalaw, CEO of EvidentVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evident has announced a new integration with XDENT LAB , a Vietnam-based dental lab that provides full-service lab-to-lab fabrication. The partnership enables dental labs using Evident's CAD design services to order fabrication directly from XDENT LAB through the EviSmart CAD design portal. This integration supports labs in expanding their outsourcing networks while maintaining oversight, consistency, and turnaround expectations.Changing Conditions in Global FabricationMany U.S.-based dental labs with outsource partners located in China have faced increasing challenges. Extended turnaround times, variability in case quality, and added costs from U.S.–China tariffs have introduced operational uncertainty. These pressures have led labs to reconsider their outsourcing strategies and explore alternative fabrication partners that can offer more stability.Expanding Access Through Platform IntegrationWith XDENT LAB now available through the EviSmart CAD Hub, labs gain direct access to a full-service fabrication partner-without the need to manage separate systems or communication channels. This integration allows labs to submit cases for both design and fabrication within a unified platform, improving visibility and continuity throughout the workflow.By consolidating processes in one system, labs reduce administrative overhead and benefit from shared case information, centralized support, and fewer handoffs.Supporting Operational ResilienceDiversifying fabrication partnerships has become a key consideration for labs focused on long-term continuity and quality. This integration gives labs more control in allocating cases based on timing, geography, and production needs-while maintaining clinical standards.“Labs are increasingly aware of the need to diversify their outsourcing channels,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident.“This partnership gives labs access to a proven global fabrication partner within the same system they already use for design-eliminating fragmentation and helping them build more resilient operations.”About XDENT LABXDENT LAB is a leading outsourcing partner providing lab-to-lab solutions and full-service support for dental laboratories across the U.S. Their signature strength lies in Removables, where they are trusted for consistent quality, scalable production capacity, and an exceptionally low remake rate-ensuring peace of mind throughout the dental supply chain. As a strategic partner, XDENT LAB empowers dental labs to expand production, streamline operations, and elevate workflow quality. With the advantage of a highly scalable workforce and a strong labor market, they offer rapid adaptability and reliable production growth at scale.About EvidentEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing AI-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart QC, EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows and improving the flow of data between providers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.

