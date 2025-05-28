Chicago-Based Xcelacore Releases Its 2025 'State Of Business-Driven Technology' Report For Business Tech Leaders

The AI Imperative: Business Technology at the Tipping Point

- Adnan Adamji, Co-founder and PartnerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technology consulting firm Xcelacore today announced the release of its second annual "State of Business-Driven Technology" report, revealing that artificial intelligence has moved beyond theoretical potential to become a strategic imperative for organizations of all sizes.The report, titled "The AI Imperative: Business Technology at the Tipping Point," presents compelling evidence of a fundamental shift in how organizations approach digital transformation. Based on a survey of technology leaders from 67 respondents across 15 industries, the findings illuminate the critical intersection where technological capability meets business necessity."The industry has decisively shifted toward AI integration as the cornerstone of modern software development, with organizations recognizing that embedding intelligence directly into applications is no longer optional but essential for competitive advantage," said Adnan Adamji , Xcelacore Co-founder and Partner.Key findings from the report include:. AI Adoption Reaches Tipping Point: 76% of companies have moved beyond the exploratory phase of AI implementation, with 22% reporting an advanced implementation status. Conversational AI/chatbots (58%) and generative AI for code development (42%) are the most widely adopted AI capabilities..Business Challenges Shifting: 30% of business technology leaders identified AI integration and adoption as their top business challenge over the next 1-2 years, with cost optimization (27%) and cybersecurity risks (19%) ranking as the second and third top concerns, respectively.. Hybrid Implementation Models Succeeding: 52% of organizations now utilize a hybrid approach (internal teams + tech consultants) for AI and software development projects, which demonstrates the highest success rate among implementation models..Cloud Strategies Maturing: 48% of survey respondents indicate that hybrid cloud has emerged as the preferred deployment model, with organizations striking a balance between flexibility, security, and control."While hybrid cloud has emerged as the dominant deployment model, we're seeing organizations increasingly leverage edge computing capabilities that extend their cloud infrastructure closer to data sources," noted Mansoor Anjarwala, Co-founder and Partner at Xcelacore. "This strategic approach minimizes latency while maintaining flexibility, security, and control benefits that make hybrid architectures so compelling for modern enterprises."The report also reveals significant shifts in technology partner selection criteria, with 55% of respondents citing cost effectiveness as the primary factor when selecting a technology partner, highlighting the continued focus on ROI in technology investments.For operational objectives, 73% of respondents identified increasing operational efficiency as their primary goal for technology initiatives, followed by enhancing customer experience (66%) and generating new revenue streams (54%).The report concludes with actionable insights for organizations aligning their technology strategies with business objectives, highlighting the importance of evaluating technology consulting firms based on proven relationships, flexible business models, industry expertise, and proficiency in specific technologies.Download the full report .About XcelacoreXcelacore is a Chicago-based technology consulting firm celebrating 10 Years of Xcellence. As a trusted partner, Xcelacore helps businesses implement technology to drive innovation with flexibility, quality, and value. Core services include custom software development, platform and integration solutions, AI use cases and integrations, business process automation, cloud development and DevOps, IT staff augmentation, cybersecurity testing, and web-based development.Media Contact:Marketing Communications...

2025 Tech Report: State of Industry And Cost Effectiveness

