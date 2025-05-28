Weyerhaeuser, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance Partner For Fourth Year To Provide Mental Health Resources For Wildland Firefighters

Fighting Fires Together campaign raises awareness and helps address mental health challenges of wildland firefighting

SEATTLE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY ) and Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) today announced an extension of their Fighting Fires Together campaign , a partnership that provides specialized mental health support for wildland firefighters and their families across the Pacific Northwest.

Fighting Fires Together, now in its fourth year, addresses the often-overlooked mental health impacts of wildland firefighting in isolated, hazardous and highly stressful conditions. Through a free online resource hub , first responders can find specially designed content, including videos about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and suicide prevention, along with mental health tips, educational articles and contacts for occupationally aware support groups and counselors in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Weyerhaeuser's support for wildland firefighting efforts in the Pacific Northwest began in the aftermath of the Yacolt Burn in 1902, when the company began advocating for Washington's first forest fire legislation and the funding of community fire prevention education and patrols. Today, as Weyerhaeuser celebrates its 125th anniversary, the company continues to play an active role in fire prevention and response through its forest management operations. Weyerhaeuser employees and contractors receive annual fire readiness training, build fire breaks and containment lines, conduct aerial surveys and deploy tanker trucks, helicopters and quick-response crews to wildland fires.

"After launching the Fighting Fires Together campaign with FBHA four years ago, we're proud to continue this effort to support wildland firefighters and their mental health as they work in challenging conditions to protect our communities," says Bill Frings, vice president of Western Timberlands for Weyerhaeuser. "Weyerhaeuser was an early leader in wildfire protection more than a century ago, and we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and ongoing training to improve our preparedness strategies. As our wildfire seasons grow longer, we understand it's critical to ensure wildland firefighters have access to the resources they need to carry out this important work."

To learn more about Weyerhaeuser's Fighting Fires Together campaign, visit wy/fighting-fires-together .

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company , one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands , began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions , real estate , energy and natural resources, among others. In 2024, the company generated $7.1 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at .

ABOUT FIREFIGHTER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ALLIANCE

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Dill, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance (FBHA) offers educational workshops to firefighters and EMTs across the globe, along with their families. These workshops address behavioral health issues, suicide warning signs, and how to cope after retirement. FBHA is also focused on training medical professionals, EAP organizations, and chaplains about fire and EMS culture in order to provide a better treatment plan for firefighters and EMTs. Learn more at .

