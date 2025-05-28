NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes. FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

N et revenue s for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB614.6 million (US$84.7 million), a 5.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products. Net revenues decreased by 5.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in performance-based income generated from RMB private equity products and private secondary products and recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity products.

Net revenues from overseas for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB304.2 million (US$41.9 million), compared with RMB306.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024, which was effectively flat. Net revenues increased by 5.0% from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in distribution of overseas insurance products.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB186.0 million (US$25.6 million), a 53.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 21.8% decrease in compensation and benefits.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.0 million (US$20.5 million), a 13.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a 53.1% increase in income from operations, and partially offset by a 29.0% decrease in interest income, a 42.0% increase in income tax expenses and a loss from equity in affiliates. Non-GAAP [1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB168.8 million (US$23.3 million), a 4.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024. FIRST QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES Wealth Management Business Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2025 was 463,161, a 1.2% increase from March 31, 2024, and a 0.2% increase from December 31, 2024. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of March 31, 2025 was 18,207, a 15.8% increase from March 31, 2024 and a 3.1% increase from December 31, 2024.

Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2025 was 8,822, a 15.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and a 0.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2025 was 3,384, a 23.3% increase from the first quarter of 2024, and a 16.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. A ggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB16.1 billion (US$2.2 billion), a 14.7% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 39.8% decrease in distribution of mutual fund products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.1 billion (US$1.1 billion) of overseas investment products, a 3.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 13.2% decrease in distribution of mutual fund products and partially offset by a 25.0% increase in distribution of private equity products. The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:



Three months ended March 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 12.6

66.8 %

7.6

47.2 % Private secondary products 3.8

20.0 %

6.1

37.9 % Private equity products 1.2

6.3 %

1.5

9.3 % Other products [3] 1.3

6.9 %

0.9

5.6 % All products 18.9

100.0 %

16.1

100.0 %

The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows :

Type of products in Mainland China Three months ended March 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 8.8

84.3 %

4.3

53.7 % Private secondary products 1.0

8.8 %

3.3

41.3 % Other products 0.7

6.9 %

0.4

5.0 % All products in Mainland China 10.5

100.0 %

8.0

100.0 %

Type of overseas products Three months ended March 31,

2024

2025

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 3.8

44.9 %

3.3

40.7 % Private secondary products 2.8

33.9 %

2.8

34.6 % Private equity products 1.2

14.2 %

1.5

18.5 % Other products 0.6

7.0 %

0.5

6.2 % All Overseas products 8.4

100.0 %

8.1

100.0 %



C overage network in mainland China included 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, compared with 18 cities as of March 31, 2024 and 11 cities as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network. Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 131 as of March 31, 2025, a 44.0% increase from March 31, 2024, and a 5.1% decrease from December 31, 2024.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of March 31, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB149.3 billion (US$20.6 billion), compared with RMB153.3 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB151.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Mainland China assets under management as of March 31, 2025 were RMB106.6 billion (US$14.7 billion), compared with RMB116.1 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB108.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Overseas assets under management as of March 31, 2025 were RMB42.7 billion (US$5.9 billion), compared with RM37.2 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB42.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:

Investment type As of

December 31,

2024



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption [4]

As of

March 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 131.5

86.8 %

0.4

1.5

130.4

87.4 % Public securities [5] 9.4

6.2 %

1.6

1.6

9.4

6.3 % Real estate 6.2

4.1 %

-

1.1

5.1

3.4 % Multi-strategies 3.9

2.6 %

-

-

3.9

2.6 % Others 0.5

0.3 %

-

-

0.5

0.3 % All Investments 151.5

100.0 %

2.0

4.2

149.3

100.0 %

Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:

Mainland China

Investment type As of

December 31,

2024



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

March 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 98.6

90.5 %

-

1.3

97.3

91.2 % Public securities 5.3

4.9 %

0.5

0.5

5.3

5.0 % Real estate 2.2

2.0 %

-

1.0

1.2

1.1 % Multi-strategies 2.3

2.1 %

-

-

2.3

2.2 % Others 0.5

0.5 %

-

-

0.5

0.5 % All Investments 108.9

100.0 %

0.5

2.8

106.6

100.0 %

Overseas Investment type As of

December 31,

2024



Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

March 31,

2025

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 32.9

77.2 %

0.4

0.2

33.1

77.5 % Public securities 4.1

9.6 %

1.1

1.1

4.1

9.6 % Real estate 4.0

9.4 %

-

0.1

3.9

9.1 % Multi-strategies 1.6

3.8 %

-

-

1.6

3.8 % All Investments 42.6

100.0 %

1.5

1.4

42.7

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products. Operating results for other businesses (under the Company's traditional segmentation) also include headquarters rental income, depreciation and amortization, as well as operating expenses.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We have been making progress since last year in repositioning ourselves to drive growth in this challenging market environment. We are delighted to announce that the Group achieved a recovery in profitability this quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strategic progress. Income from operations grew by 53.1% year-on-year and 35.2% quarter-on-quarter, while non-GAAP net profit rose by 27.4% quarter-on-quarter. Net revenues declined due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products and RMB private equity management fees; however, overseas revenue continued to grow and now accounts for nearly 50% of total net revenues, showcasing our diversification efforts. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our strategy, driving sustainable growth, and delivering reasonable shareholders returns."

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB614.6 million (US$84.7 million), a 5.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.

Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2024

Q1 2025

YoY Change Domestic public securities [6] 119.0

127.5

7.1 % Domestic asset management [7] 194.9

167.0

(14.3 %) Domestic insurance [8] 18.7

6.4

(65.6 %) Overseas wealth management [9] 178.5

162.0

(9.2 %) Overseas asset management [10] 91.6

112.0

22.3 % Overseas insurance and

comprehensive services [11] 36.7

30.2

(17.8 %) Headquarters 10.1

9.5

(5.5 %) Total net revenues 649.5

614.6

(5.4 %)



Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB127.5 million (US$17.6 million), a 7.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of private secondary products.

Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB167.0 million (US$23.0 million), a 14.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from private equity products.

Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million), a 65.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.

Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB162.0 million (US$22.3 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products.

Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB112.0 million (US$15.4 million),a 22.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in the amount of private equity investments managed by Olive.

Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million), a 17.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of overseas insurance products. Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the first quarter of 2025 were RMB9.5 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB10.1 million for the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB428.6 million (US$59.1 million), an 18.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB303.9 million (US$41.9 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million).



Operating costs and expenses for Domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB32.5 million (US$4.5 million), a 16.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in relationship manager compensation.

Operating costs and expenses for Domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), a 10.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for Domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million), a 50.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in consulting fee.

Operating costs and expenses for Overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB104.0 million (US$14.3 million), a 40.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in marketing activities and travel expenses .

Operating costs and expenses for Overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB21.8 million (US$3.0 million), a 4.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.

Operating costs and expenses for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB27.5 million (US$3.8 million), a 52.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in other operating expenses. Operating costs and expenses for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB189.6 million (US$26.1 million), a 2.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.

Income(loss) from operations

Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows :

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2024



Q1 2025



YoY Change Domestic public securities 80.3



95.0



18.4 % Domestic asset management 160.1



135.9



(15.1 %) Domestic insurance (26.5)



(15.7)



40.6 % Overseas wealth management 4.7



58.1



1129.6 % Overseas asset management 68.7



90.1



31.2 % Overseas insurance and

comprehensive services 18.7



2.7



(85.4 %) Headquarters (184.5)



(180.1)



2.4 % Total income from operations 121.5



186.0



53.1 %



Income from operations for Domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB95.0 million (US$13.1 million), an 18.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in one-time commissions generated from private secondary products.

Income from operations for Domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2025 RMB135.9 million (US$18.7 million), a 15.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity products.

Loss from operations for Domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million), a 40.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in operating expenses.

Income from operations for Overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB58.1 million (US$8.0 million), compared with RMB4.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the first quarter of 2025.

Income from operations for Overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB90.1 million (US$12.4 million), a 31.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 22.3% increase in net revenues of the segment.

Income from operations for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2025 RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million), an 85.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 17.8% decrease in net revenues of the segment and an increase in operating expenses. Loss from operations for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB180.1 million (US$24.8 million), a 2.4% slight decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 30.3%, compared with 18.7% for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 21.8% decrease in compensation and benefits.

Interest Income

Interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB32.8 million (US$4.5 million), a 29.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.

Investment Income

Investment income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), a 20.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB60.6 million (US$8.4 million), a 42.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

Net Income



Net Income



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.8 million (US$20.6 million), a 13.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.



Net margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 24.4%, up from 20.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.



Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.0 million (US$20.5 million), a 13.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.



Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was 24.2%, up from 20.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.13 (US$0.29) and RMB2.11 (US$0.29), compared with RMB1.88 and RMB1.88 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB168.8 million (US$23.3 million), a 4.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was 27.5%, up from 24.8% for the corresponding period in 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.39 (US$0.33), up from RMB2.31 for the corresponding period in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB4,075.4 million (US$561.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,822.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and RMB5,129.4 million as of March 31, 2024, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB253.4 million (US$34.9 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB181.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to cash inflow generated from net income from operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB59.1 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increased redemptions of term deposits in the first quarter of 2025.

Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB12.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2025

2025



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

3,822,339

4,075,358

561,599 Restricted cash

8,696

8,435

1,162 Short-term investments

1,274,609

1,316,190

181,376 Accounts receivable, net

473,490

406,167

55,971 Amounts due from related parties

499,524

536,316

73,906 Loans receivable, net

169,108

158,990

21,909 Other current assets

226,965

217,566

29,982 Total current assets

6,474,731

6,719,022

925,905 Long-term investments, net

971,099

888,987

122,506 Investment in affiliates

1,373,156

1,328,980

183,138 Property and equipment, net

2,382,247

2,368,830

326,434 Operating lease right-of-use

assets, net

121,115

113,827

15,686 Deferred tax assets

319,206

317,107

43,699 Other non-current assets

137,291

136,959

18,873 Total Assets

11,778,845

11,873,712

1,636,241













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accrued payroll and welfare

expenses

412,730

422,444

58,214 Income tax payable

63,892

75,108

10,350 Deferred revenues

72,259

72,415

9,979 Contingent liabilities

476,107

473,328

65,226 Other current liabilities

404,288

353,214

48,674 Total current liabilities

1,429,276

1,396,509

192,443 Deferred tax liabilities

246,093

244,205

33,652 Operating lease liabilities, non-

current

75,725

64,066

8,829 Other non-current liabilities

15,011

14,003

1,930 Total Liabilities

1,766,105

1,718,783

236,854 Equity

10,012,740

10,154,929

1,399,387 Total Liabilities and Equity

11,778,845

11,873,712

1,636,241

Noah Holdings Limited

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2024

2025

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 185,255

154,991

21,358

(16.3 %) Recurring service fees 155,165

151,596

20,890

(2.3 %) Performance-based income 5,528

13,986

1,927

153.0 % Other service fees 34,960

36,863

5,080

5.4 % Total revenues from others 380,908

357,436

49,255

(6.2 %) Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 1,827

3,750

517

105.3 % Recurring service fees 262,689

244,380

33,676

(7.0 %) Performance-based income 8,844

14,529

2,002

64.3 % Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 273,360

262,659

36,195

(3.9 %) Total revenues 654,268

620,095

85,450

(5.2 %) Less: VAT related surcharges (4,733)

(5,501)

(758)

16.2 % Net revenues 649,535

614,594

84,692

(5.4 %) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (144,295)

(122,568)

(16,890)

(15.1 %) Other compensations (244,490)

(181,327)

(24,989)

(25.8 %) Total compensation and benefits (388,785)

(303,895)

(41,879)

(21.8 %) Selling expenses (62,332)

(51,072)

(7,038)

(18.1 %) General and administrative

expenses (71,116)

(64,441)

(8,880)

(9.4 %) Reversal of (provision for) credit

losses 97

(2,810)

(387)

.N.A Other operating expenses (17,146)

(15,699)

(2,163)

(8.4 %) Government grants 11,233

9,331

1,286

(16.9 %) Total operating costs and expenses (528,049)

(428,586)

(59,061)

(18.8 %) Income from operations 121,486

186,008

25,631

53.1 % Other income:













Interest income 46,185

32,801

4,520

(29.0 %) Investment income 5,185

6,270

864

20.9 % Other income (expenses) 3,935

(3,081)

(425)

.N.A Total other income 55,305

35,990

4,959

(34.9 %) Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 176,791

221,998

30,590

25.6 % Income tax expense (42,686)

(60,605)

(8,352)

42.0 % Loss from equity in affiliates (2,242)

(11,574)

(1,595)

416.2 % Net income 131,863

149,819

20,643

13.6 % Less: net income attributable to

non-controlling interests 372

855

118

129.8 % Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 131,491

148,964

20,525

13.3 %















Income per ADS, basic 1.88

2.13

0.29

13.3 % Income per ADS, diluted 1.88

2.11

0.29

12.2 % Margin analysis:













Operating margin 18.7 %

30.3 %

30.3 %



Net margin 20.3 %

24.4 %

24.4 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:













Basic 69,781,578

69,913,957

69,913,957



Diluted 69,788,638

70,600,397

70,600,397



ADS equivalent outstanding at end

of period 65,685,535

66,508,418

66,508,418







[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.

































Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2024

March 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

Change



RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000





Net income 131,863

149,819

20,643

13.6 %

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 53,400

(22,834)

(3,147)

N.A.

Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale investment -

233

32

N.A.

Comprehensive income 185,263

127,218

17,528

(31.3 %)

Less: Comprehensive (loss) gain attributable

to non-controlling interests (492)

910

125

N.A.

Comprehensive income attributable to Noah

shareholders 185,755

126,308

17,403

(32.0 %)











































Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

Change











Number of registered clients 457,705

463,161

1.2 %





























































Three months ended





March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 10,391

8,822

(15.1 %) Transaction value:









Private equity products 1,195

1,461

22.3 % Private secondary products 3,772

6,114

62.1 % Mutual fund products 12,610

7,595

(39.8 %) Other products 1,309

934

(28.6 %) Total transaction value 18,886

16,104

(14.7 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements



(unaudited)











Three months ended March 31, 2025





































Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions

14,034

68

6,474

105,689

5,532

23,194

-

154,991 Recurring service fees

85,803

35,392

-

9,120

21,281

-

-

151,596 Performance-based income

13,800

45

-

-

141

-

-

13,986 Other service fees

-

-

-

16,315

-

6,992

13,556

36,863 Total revenues from others

113,637

35,505

6,474

131,124

26,954

30,186

13,556

357,436 Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions

3,336

-

-

290

124

-

-

3,750 Recurring service fees

10,669

131,673

-

30,611

71,427

-

-

244,380 Performance-based income

1,076

-

-

-

13,453

-

-

14,529 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages

15,081

131,673

-

30,901

85,004

-

-

262,659 Total revenues

128,718

167,178

6,474

162,025

111,958

30,186

13,556

620,095 Less: VAT related surcharges

(1,252)

(186)

(37)

-

-

-

(4,026)

(5,501) Net revenues

127,466

166,992

6,437

162,025

111,958

30,186

9,530

614,594 Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation

(21,798)

(14,966)

(8,692)

(70,217)

(1,303)

(5,592)

-

(122,568) Other compensations

(7,050)

(15,918)

(7,598)

(19,840)

(14,956)

(11,554)

(104,411)

(181,327) Total compensation and benefits

(28,848)

(30,884)

(16,290)

(90,057)

(16,259)

(17,146)

(104,411)

(303,895) Selling expenses

(3,140)

(2,044)

(3,669)

(12,857)

(5,361)

(2,606)

(21,395)

(51,072) General and administrative

expenses

(118)

(1,092)

(2,213)

(1,047)

(205)

(575)

(59,191)

(64,441) Provision for credit losses

-

-

-

-

-

(1,600)

(1,210)

(2,810) Other operating expenses

(410)

(2,380)

-

-

-

(5,523)

(7,386)

(15,699) Government grants

40

5,309

12

-

-

-

3,970

9,331 Total operating costs and

expenses

(32,476)

(31,091)

(22,160)

(103,961)

(21,825)

(27,450)

(189,623)

(428,586) Income (loss) from

operations

94,990

135,901

(15,723)

58,064

90,133

2,736

(180,093)

186,008

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2024

Domestic

public

securities

Domestic

asset

management

Domestic

insurance

Overseas

wealth

management

Overseas

asset

management

Overseas

insurance

and

comprehensive

services

Headquarters

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000



































Revenues:































Revenues from others































One-time commissions 3,316

657

18,863

128,715

3,661

30,043

-

185,255

Recurring service fees 92,210

48,060

-

4,356

10,164

-

375

155,165

Performance-based income 4,366

-

-

-

1,162

-

-

5,528

Other service fees -

-

-

15,566

-

6,666

12,728

34,960

Total revenues from others 99,892

48,717

18,863

148,637

14,987

36,709

13,103

380,908

Revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages































One-time commissions 1,683

-

-

101

43

-

-

1,827

Recurring service fees 17,420

146,037

-

29,763

69,469

-

-

262,689

Performance-based income 1,156

634

-

-

7,054

-

-

8,844

Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 20,259

146,671

-

29,864

76,566

-

-

273,360

Total revenues 120,151

195,388

18,863

178,501

91,553

36,709

13,103

654,268

Less: VAT related surcharges (1,088)

(467)

(163)

-

-

-

(3,015)

(4,733)

Net revenues 119,063

194,921

18,700

178,501

91,553

36,709

10,088

649,535

Operating costs and expenses:































Compensation and benefits































Relationship managers

compensation (29,161)

(9,231)

(19,102)

(85,482)

(1,177)

(142)

-

(144,295)

Other compensations (9,234)

(23,182)

(12,386)

(49,344)

(13,242)

(11,448)

(125,654)

(244,490)

Total compensation and

benefits (38,395)

(32,413)

(31,488)

(134,826)

(14,419)

(11,590)

(125,654)

(388,785)

Selling expenses (2,967)

(2,570)

(825)

(33,688)

(6,654)

(268)

(15,360)

(62,332)

General and administrative

expenses (198)

(3,002)

(12,829)

(5,265)

(1,795)

(1,070)

(46,957)

(71,116)

(Provision for) reversal of credit losses -

-

-

-

-

(3,637)

3,734

97

Other operating expenses (451)

(976)

(17)

-

-

(1,403)

(14,299)

(17,146)

Government grants 3,175

4,092

7

-

-

-

3,959

11,233

Total operating costs and

expenses (38,836)

(34,869)

(45,152)

(173,779)

(22,868)

(17,968)

(194,577)

(528,049)

Income (loss) from

operations 80,227

160,052

(26,452)

4,722

68,685

18,741

(184,489)

121,486



Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2025

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 154,991

-

-

154,991 Recurring service fees 151,596

-

-

151,596 Performance-based income 13,986

-

-

13,986 Other service fees 25,477

-

11,386

36,863 Total revenues from others 346,050

-

11,386

357,436 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 2,639

1,111

-

3,750 Recurring service fees 81,426

162,954

-

244,380 Performance-based income -

14,529

-

14,529 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 84,065

178,594

-

262,659 Total revenues 430,115

178,594

11,386

620,095 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,008)

(188)

(3,305)

(5,501) Net revenues 428,107

178,406

8,081

614,594 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (122,103)

(465)

-

(122,568) Other compensations (118,617)

(53,594)

(9,116)

(181,327) Total compensation and benefits (240,720)

(54,059)

(9,116)

(303,895) Selling expenses (35,429)

(10,210)

(5,433)

(51,072) General and administrative

expenses (42,196)

(13,251)

(8,994)

(64,441) Provision for credit losses (1,219)

(438)

(1,153)

(2,810) Other operating expenses (7,644)

(2,380)

(5,675)

(15,699) Government grants 4,002

5,315

14

9,331 Total operating costs and

expenses (323,206)

(75,023)

(30,357)

(428,586) Income (loss) from operations 104,901

103,383

(22,276)

186,008

Noah Holdings Limited Additional Business Information (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2024

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 185,255

-

-

185,255 Recurring service fees 155,165

-

-

155,165 Performance-based income 5,528

-

-

5,528 Other service fees 25,711

-

9,249

34,960 Total revenues from others 371,659

-

9,249

380,908 Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive

manages:













One-time commissions 1,793

34

-

1,827 Recurring service fees 89,719

172,970

-

262,689 Performance-based income 1,039

7,805

-

8,844 Total revenues from funds

Gopher/Olive manages 92,551

180,809

-

273,360 Total revenues 464,210

180,809

9,249

654,268 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,530)

(440)

(2,763)

(4,733) Net revenues 462,680

180,369

6,486

649,535 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (136,644)

(7,651)

-

(144,295) Other compensations (164,652)

(61,548)

(18,290)

(244,490) Total compensation and benefits (301,296)

(69,199)

(18,290)

(388,785) Selling expenses (47,547)

(11,825)

(2,960)

(62,332) General and administrative

expenses (43,641)

(16,605)

(10,870)

(71,116) (Provision for) reversal of credit

losses (4,735)

(996)

5,828

97 Other operating expenses (7,306)

(974)

(8,866)

(17,146) Government grants 7,108

4,093

32

11,233 Total operating costs and expenses (397,417)

(95,506)

(35,126)

(528,049) Income (loss) from operations 65,263

84,863

(28,640)

121,486

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Revenues:











Mainland China 347,505

315,927

(9.1 %)

Hong Kong 234,403

227,148

(3.1 %)

Others 72,360

77,020

6.4 %

Total revenues 654,268

620,095

(5.2 %)



Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types (unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

Change



(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)















Mainland China:











Public securities products [1] 120,151

128,720

7.1 %

Private equity products 195,388

166,769

(14.6 %)

Insurance products 18,863

6,474

(65.7 %)

Others 13,103

13,964

6.6 %

Subtotal 347,505

315,927

(9.1 %)















Overseas:











Investment products [2] 130,238

156,714

20.3 %

Insurance products 150,217

115,976

(22.8 %)

Online business [3] 5,139

10,495

104.2 %

Others 21,169

20,983

(0.9 %)

Subtotal 306,763

304,168

(0.8 %)

Total revenues 654,268

620,095

(5.2 %)



[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.

[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.

[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Information of Overseas Business (unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

Change





















Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million) 306.8

304.2

(0.8 %)

Number of Overseas Registered Clients 15,725

18,207

15.8 %

Number of Overseas Active Clients 2,745

3,384

23.3 %

Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products

(RMB, billion) 8.4

8.1

(3.6 %)

Number of Overseas Relationship Managers 91

131

44.0 %

Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion) 37.2

42.7

14.8 %



Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [12]

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2024

2025





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 131,491

148,964

13.3 % Adjustment for share-based compensation 36,599

24,780

(32.3 %) Less: Tax effect of adjustments 6,922

4,956

(28.4 %) Adjusted net income attributable to Noah

shareholders (non-GAAP) 161,168

168,788

4.7 %











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 20.2 %

24.2 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah

shareholders 24.8 %

27.5 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted 1.88

2.11

12.2 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders per ADS, diluted 2.31

2.39

3.5 %

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others. [4] The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate. [5] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. [6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand [7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand [8] Operates under the Glory brand [9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand [10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand [11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand [12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

