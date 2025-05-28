Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Healios K.K. To Present At The 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-28 04:31:20
NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”) is pleased to announce that Richard Kincaid, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:

Date & Time:
Thursday, June 5, 2025
2:35pm, Eastern Standard Time (US)

Webcast:

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with Healios, please contact your Jefferies representative at ....

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from Jefferies' website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Healios:
Healios K.K. is Japan's leading clinical stage biotechnology company harnessing the potential of stem cells for regenerative medicine. Healios is a pioneer in the development of regenerative medicines in Japan and owns proprietary, global platforms utilizing both somatic stem cells and iPS cells. In the somatic stem cell field, Healios is developing invimestrocel (HLCM051), a proprietary cell product comprised of multipotent adult progenitor cells (“MAPCs”) derived from the bone marrow of healthy adult donors. Healios is advancing invimestrocel on a global basis for ischemic stroke, ARDS, and trauma. The company has confirmed its path to conditional approval in Japan for the use of invimestrocel for ARDS and is preparing to file for approval and for commercial launch. Healios was established in 2011 and has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2015 (TSE Growth: 4593).

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Richard Kincaid
Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: ...

Company Name:
Representative: 		HEALIOS K.K.
Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO
(TSE Growth Code: 4593)

