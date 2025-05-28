Gentherm Announces Participation In Upcoming Second Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City
Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The fireside chat will begin at 8:30 am (ET) and last for approximately 30 minutes.
There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat, and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: .
In addition, Gentherm management will be hosting analysts and investors at upcoming conferences, including:
- Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Boston Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Chicago
Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website .
Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
...
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
...
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCITM), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment