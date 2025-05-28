ICF To Present At The Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
RESTON, Va., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI ), a global consulting and technology services provider, today announced its participation at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay. ICF Chief Executive Officer John Wasson and Senior Vice President of Digital Modernization and Experience David Birken will participate in a fireside chat at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 5.
About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf .
Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.
Investor information contact:
Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, [email protected] , +1.212.750.5800
or
David Gold, AdvisIRy Partners, [email protected] , +1.212.750.5800
Company information contact:
Lauren Dyke, ICF, [email protected] , +1.571.373.5577
