Halozyme To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
Benchmark 2025 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference
1x1 Meetings
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Monday, June 9, 2025
7:00am PT / 10:00am ET
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.
About Halozyme
Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products in at least one major region and across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.
Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.
Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.
For more information visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts:
Tram Bui
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
609-359-3016
[email protected]
Samantha Gaspar
Teneo
212-886-9356
[email protected]
