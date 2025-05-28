Dynavax To Present At William Blair's 45Th Annual Growth Stock Conference
EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX ), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at William Blair's 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2:40 p.m. CT.
The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at .
About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit .
For Investors/Media:
Paul Cox
[email protected]
510-665-0499
Nicole Arndt
[email protected]
510-665-7264
