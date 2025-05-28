Veris Residential Declares Second Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE ) ("Veris Residential" or the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter 2025 in the amount of $0.08 for the period ending June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.
The timing and amount of future dividends is subject to approval by the Board of Directors, taking into consideration multiple factors including but not limited to the Company's AFFO and actual cash flows from operations, its estimate of taxable income and related distribution requirements, as well as any capital requirements.
About Veris Residential, Inc.
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.
For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit .
Contact
Investors
Mackenzie Rice
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]
