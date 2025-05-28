Dover Fueling Solutions Expands Wayne PWR DC Fast Charger Line To Accelerate EV Charging Deployment For Retail Fueling Sites

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS") , a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of four new power configurations for its Wayne PWRTM DC fast charger product line ranging from 160kW to 640kW. The expanded lineup increases flexibility for site hosts and unlocks new deployment opportunities across a wide variety of retail fueling and charging environments.

"We expanded the Wayne PWR line to remove barriers many site operators face when deploying EV charging," said Chad Bass, Director of Product Management for EV Charging at DFS. "Whether you're upgrading existing infrastructure or starting from scratch, we now offer a solution that fits your site, your budget, and your long-term electrification goals."

Originally launched in 2024 with a high-power 640kW model, the Wayne PWR DC fast charger was best suited for new-build retail locations where high-capacity electrical upgrades were already planned. With the addition of four new configurations, the Wayne PWR DC fast charger product line now offers scalable options that support existing forecourts, retrofits, and diverse electrical infrastructures, making it easier to electrify both new and established retail fueling locations.

Backed by DFS's 130+ years of innovation and reliability, all Wayne PWR DC fast chargers are designed to deliver:



A durable, compact design built for all weather conditions

Customizable branding and an intuitive 12" touchscreen user interface

Real-time remote diagnostics and proactive monitoring through DFS's cloud-based charging station management system

Secure, EMV-compliant payments supported by integrated payment terminals that are connected to the Fiserv network

Dynamic charging status lighting for clear driver communication An advanced fueling and retail experience, building on DFS's fully-integrated ecosystem

Manufactured in Austin, TX, the Wayne PWR product line helps ensure shorter lead times, enhanced supply chain resilience, and responsive, localized service. This strategic advantage empowers retailers to plan, deploy, and maintain their EV charging operations with greater confidence and certainty.

"This expansion reflects DFS's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and supporting the evolving needs of our customers," said Kendra Keller, Vice President and General Manager, North America, at DFS. "As the EV market continues to evolve, we're equipping retailers and commercial site operators with an ecosystem of solutions that are scalable, future-ready, and built to deliver performance and profitability."

To learn more about the Wayne PWR DC fast charger line, visit .

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN NetworksTM, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley, Director of Global Marketing Communications

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

