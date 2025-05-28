Comerica To Participate In 2025 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference Announces Details For Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) announced it will participate in the 2025 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its second quarter 2025 earnings call on Friday, July 18, 2025. Interested parties may access additional information through the following details: 2025 MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS CONFERENCE

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025



Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET



Participating: James Herzog , Chief Financial Officer Peter Sefzik , Chief Banking Officer Allysun Fleming , Executive Vice President, Payments Kelly Gage , Director of Investor Relations



Webcast/Presentation: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available

on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on

. Comerica's presentation may include

forward looking statements.



Replay Information: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected

to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on

the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on

.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025



Time: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



Participant Dial-In: (877) 484-6065 or (201) 689-8846



Webcast/Presentation: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be

available on the Investor Relations Presentations and

Events page on . Comerica's

presentation may include forward looking statements.



Replay Information: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is

expected to be available approximately one hour after the

live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and

Events page on .

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at . On each webcast, Comerica may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

