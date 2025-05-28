TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNE CONFERENCES

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in upcoming investor activities in the month of June.



Noble Capital Markets Virtual Conference on Thursday June 5, 2025: Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The presentation of the fireside chat will be available on Titan's website shortly after the event.



Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 (Chicago, IL): Paul Reitz, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the fireside chat will take place at 3:15 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link .

Cantor Fitzgerald Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) on Thursday June 26, 2025 (New York, NY): Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

A replay of the fireside chats will be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .

