Extended Reality (XR) In Construction - Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, Featuring Managexr, Holopundits, Trimble, Autodesk, Unity Technologies, Microsoft, Bentley Systems & Accenture

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Reality (XR) in Construction Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Extended Reality (XR) in Construction Market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 23.34% during the forecast period to be worth US$67.34 billion in 2030 from US$23.59 billion in 2025.



Extended Reality (XR) technologies, encompassing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), are increasingly integral to the construction sector, enhancing processes such as immersive visualization, communication, and project management. The ability of XR to reduce costs, increase returns, and seamlessly integrate training simulations is driving its rapid adoption, addressing the demand for cost-effective solutions that improve safety, minimize waste, and reduce errors.

Several factors underpin the growth of XR in construction. Technological advancements in AR, VR, and MR are pivotal, enabling more accurate construction processes. For instance, AR overlays project information onto real-world locations, enhancing installation accuracy and reducing errors, resulting in labor and cost savings. The increasing accessibility and cost-effectiveness of XR devices also contribute significantly to market expansion. The widespread AR capabilities of smartphones and the affordability of standalone VR headsets facilitate broader adoption and enhanced user experiences.

Geographically, the XR market in construction demonstrates diverse growth patterns. North America benefits from rising industrial safety standards and technological advancements. Europe is projected to gain a larger market share due to increased smartphone usage and investments in XR technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing heightened demand driven by a large consumer base and government support for technology advancement. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to see substantial growth, spurred by advancements in sensor technology

Key Attributes:

