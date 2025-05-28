Extended Reality (XR) In Construction - Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, Featuring Managexr, Holopundits, Trimble, Autodesk, Unity Technologies, Microsoft, Bentley Systems & Accenture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
With the increasing cost-effectiveness and accessibility of XR devices, regional growth varies, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions showing diverse adoption rates. This report provides thorough market insights, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations.
Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Reality (XR) in Construction Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Extended Reality (XR) in Construction Market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 23.34% during the forecast period to be worth US$67.34 billion in 2030 from US$23.59 billion in 2025.
Extended Reality (XR) technologies, encompassing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), are increasingly integral to the construction sector, enhancing processes such as immersive visualization, communication, and project management. The ability of XR to reduce costs, increase returns, and seamlessly integrate training simulations is driving its rapid adoption, addressing the demand for cost-effective solutions that improve safety, minimize waste, and reduce errors.
Several factors underpin the growth of XR in construction. Technological advancements in AR, VR, and MR are pivotal, enabling more accurate construction processes. For instance, AR overlays project information onto real-world locations, enhancing installation accuracy and reducing errors, resulting in labor and cost savings. The increasing accessibility and cost-effectiveness of XR devices also contribute significantly to market expansion. The widespread AR capabilities of smartphones and the affordability of standalone VR headsets facilitate broader adoption and enhanced user experiences.
Geographically, the XR market in construction demonstrates diverse growth patterns. North America benefits from rising industrial safety standards and technological advancements. Europe is projected to gain a larger market share due to increased smartphone usage and investments in XR technology.
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing heightened demand driven by a large consumer base and government support for technology advancement. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to see substantial growth, spurred by advancements in sensor technology
Report Coverage:
Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled:
ManageXR HoloPundits Trimble Inc. Autodesk, Inc. Unity Technologies Microsoft Corporation Bentley Systems, Incorporated Accenture
Extended Reality (XR) In Construction Market Segmentation:
By Technology
Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Mixed Reality
By Component
By Application
Design Visualization Safety Training Project Management
By Geography
North America
United States Canada Mexico South America Europe
United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 147
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $23.59 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $67.34 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 23.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Extended Reality (XR) in Construction Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109607709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment