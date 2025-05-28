Brilliant Earth Announces Participation In The TD Cowen 9Th Annual Future Of The Consumer Conference And Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor events.

On June 4, 2025, the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held in New York, New York. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 8:45am ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the“Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth's investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

On June 5, 2025, the Company will participate in the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference. Management will hold a presentation at 11:30am ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event here . An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year and on for 90 days following the event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

