LPL Financial To Present At The William Blair Growth Stock Conference
The presentation takes place at 11 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com , with a replay available on the website after the presentation.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .
Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.
We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.
