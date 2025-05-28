Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation


2025-05-28 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the month of June 2025, each consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat:

  • June 4, 2025 – Stifel Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
  • June 4, 2025 – William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
  • June 5, 2025 – Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
  • June 9, 2025 – Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference
  • June 11, 2025 – 2025 Wells Fargo Industrial Conference

Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP's website.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kristin S. Byars
Director, Investor Relations and Finance
985.801.5153
...


MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109607699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search