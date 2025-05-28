Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the month of June 2025, each consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat:



June 4, 2025 – Stifel Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

June 4, 2025 – William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 5, 2025 – Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 9, 2025 – Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference June 11, 2025 – 2025 Wells Fargo Industrial Conference



Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

