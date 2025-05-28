Lifestance To Present At The 46Th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CEO, and Ryan McGroarty, CFO
Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Time: 10:40 a.m. (Eastern time)
Moderated by: Jamie Perse
The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website ( ).
A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.
About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit .
