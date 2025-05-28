Sanuwave Health Selected For Inclusion In Russell 2000® Index
The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in either the Russell 1000® Index or the Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes, which are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
For more information about the Russell indexes and the annual reconstitution process, please visit the“Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .
About Sanuwave
Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.
Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Contact:
