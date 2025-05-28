Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The William Blair 45Th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar's website at . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an“A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.
Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
...
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
...
