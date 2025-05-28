Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The William Blair 45Th Annual Growth Stock Conference


2025-05-28 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. In addition to participating in one-on-one investor meetings, management is scheduled to present at 1:20 pm Central Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section of Palomar's website at . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an“A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
...

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
...

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


MENAFN28052025004107003653ID1109607681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search