Blue Goat Cyber Reaches Milestone: 21 Episodes Of The Med Device Cyber Podcast Now Available

The Med Device Cyber Podcast

21 episodes in, The Med Device Cyber Podcast continues to empower MedTech teams with expert insights on cybersecurity, FDA compliance, and patient safety.

- Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEOSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a global leader in MedTech cybersecurity and FDA cybersecurity compliance consulting, has announced the release of the 21st episode of its medical device cybersecurity podcast series, The Med Device Cyber Podcast.Co-hosted by Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO, and Trevor Slattery, Chief Technology Officer, the podcast has become a trusted global resource for medical device manufacturers, regulatory affairs professionals, and product security teams. Each episode delivers practical, expert-led insights on securing connected devices, meeting regulatory expectations, and managing cybersecurity risk.“This milestone reflects the industry's demand for clear, actionable guidance,” said Espinosa.“We're proud to serve the MedTech community with the knowledge they need to stay ahead of threats and aligned with evolving regulations.”“Our goal is to demystify cybersecurity and make it achievable at every stage of device development,” added Slattery.Highlights from The Med Device Cyber Podcast Include:- Insights on FDA and global cybersecurity guidance- SBOM strategy and secure design best practices- Threat modeling, patch planning, and postmarket risk management- Expert guests from industry, regulatory agencies, and engineering teamsThe podcast is available worldwide and continues to expand its audience among teams preparing for market clearance, building connected technologies, or managing postmarket security programs.📺 Subscribe and listen on YouTube:About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is the global authority in MedTech cybersecurity, partnering with medical device manufacturers to meet cybersecurity and regulatory expectations across the product lifecycle. From FDA submission support and SBOM creation to postmarket risk management, Blue Goat Cyber helps companies launch secure, compliant, and resilient products.Website:

