AAMIE BENSON SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Aamie Benson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aamie Benson, Learning Strategist, Consultant, Facilitator, Performance and Success Coach, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Aamie Benson will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Aamie Benson as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Benson has certainly proven herself to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Benson is the founder, learning strategist, and consultant at Evoke 3.Ms. Benson is a master at designing customized learning solutions that create meaningful, lasting impact. Her programs range from strategic, months-long engagements to focused, actionable learning experiences. With a methodical approach that blends in-person workshops, online modules, and blended learning formats, she delivers learning that truly sticks. Most recently, she has begun developing Mint Minds - a financial literacy initiative aimed at equipping young people with real-world money skills to help them navigate adulthood with greater confidence. This project strives to empower future generations through practical, accessible education.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: Corporate Learning Strategy, Leadership Development, Coaching, Facilitation, Diversity & Inclusion, and Instructional Design.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Benson earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business from St. Mary's University in the United Kingdom, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational and Interpersonal Communication. She later became a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) through the Co-Active Training Institute. Her additional credentials include certification as a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) practitioner through the Myers & Briggs Foundation and designation as a Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Benson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her recent selection as Top Learning Consultant of the Year for 2025 and her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year. In 2024, she was awarded Honored Listee from Marquis Who's Who and was spotlighted in Who's Who of Professional Women.Looking back, Ms. Benson attributes her success to her ambition and courage to take risks, a blend of positive mentorship, and the ability to learn from both positive and negative experiences. When not working, she enjoys traveling and hiking. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.