Discover The Spirit Of The West And Native American Traditions In North Dakota

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From lively fairs and action-packed horse relays to immersive cultural experiences and historical landmarks, the state offers endless opportunities to connect with its legendary past and vibrant present. Here are some of the most popular ways to experience authentic Western culture in North Dakota:

Frontier Village, Jamestown

Step into North Dakota's pioneer past at Frontier Village, where restored historic buildings and artifacts bring the Old West to life. Explore the writer's shack of famed author Louis L'Amour, the 1880 Northern Pacific Depot, a one-room schoolhouse, a pioneer church, and more.

Browse charming gift shops featuring local crafts and North Dakota keepsakes, then enjoy hand-dipped ice cream and regional treats at the General Store. Just steps away, visit the North American Bison Discovery Center and the iconic World's Largest Buffalo monument .

Indian Horse Relay at the North Dakota State Fair, Minot - July 22, 2025

Get ready for heart-pounding action and a rich cultural celebration as the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara (MHA) Indian Horse Relay thunders back into Minot for its fourth consecutive year! Head to the North Dakota State Fair, where Native American athletes will compete in one of the most thrilling and fast-paced events in the West.

This electrifying event features elite teams - each with a fearless rider, a mugger, and two skilled holders - racing bareback across three horses in a battle of speed, agility, and precision. With dramatic mid-race horse exchanges and four adrenaline-fueled heats culminating in a high-stakes final, the excitement never stops.

And the experience goes beyond the racetrack with MHA dancers who captivate the audience with powerful performances that celebrate their vibrant traditions and cultural heritage.

Rodeos, Statewide

Rooted in horsemanship and ranching traditions, North Dakota's rodeos are spirited celebrations of cowboy culture that draw participants from across the nation. From small-town events to pro-level championships, spectators can watch cowboys and cowgirls compete in high-energy events like bull riding, barrel racing, and bronc riding. Beyond the arenas, enjoy live music, parades, local food, and family fun.

Mark your calendar for these upcoming rodeos:



June 27-28: James River Rodeo , Jamestown

June 27-29: Rough Rider Days PRCA Rodeo , Dickinson

July 2-4: PRCA Pro Rodeo , Mandan

July 4: Sheyenne NDRA Rodeo , Sheyenne

July 11-12: White Shield Rodeo , White Shield

Aug 2: Home on the Range Champions Ride Rodeo , Sentinel Butte Aug 17-18: Golden Valley Shootout & Wayne Herman Invitational Rodeo , Golden Valley

For a complete list of upcoming rodeos and events, visit .

Powwows, Statewide

Experience a dynamic expression of Native American culture at a powwow, deeply meaningful celebrations where communities come together to dance, sing, pray, share meals, and honor traditions. Modern powwows welcome visitors to witness breathtaking traditional dance and drum performances, savor delicious Native foods alongside familiar fair favorites, and explore handmade arts and crafts from talented Native artisans.

Here are a few of the upcoming powwows held in North Dakota:



June 20-22: Santee Lucky Mound Powwow , Parshall

The four-day event will include drum sessions, dance competitions, authentic food and a horseshoe tournament.

July 13: Arikara Celebration , White Shield

The relationship between the Arikara and Pawnee dates back to the 15th century through an oral history shared by the tribes and this powwow celebrates that union.

July 17-20: Mandaree Celebration Powwow , Mandaree

A celebration with rich traditions featuring competitions in song and drum alongside a full slate of dance specials.

July 25-27 : Fort Totten Days Celebration , Fort Totten

The Celebration is held in the Andrew Shaw Sr. arena and brings together dancers of all ages to showcase the unique style of each dance. Additional events include a 5K fun run and moccasin games.

August 7-10 : Little Shell Celebration/Antelope Society , New Town

The second-largest powwow in North Dakota boasts numerous dance specials for all age groups and categories. Attendees will find plenty of food and crafts before enjoying dance finals held under the lights in the evening. September 5-7 : United Tribes International Powwow , Bismarck

One of the largest and most prestigious celebrations of Native American culture in the nation. The three-day event brings thousands of drummers and dancers from around the world to Bismarck each year.

A guide to powwows in North Dakota can be found at .

To explore more about Western culture and Native American experiences in North Dakota and to plan a Legendary trip, visit NDTourism .

Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at , on Instagram at or on X at and get tips on what to see and do all year long.

