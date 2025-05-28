Discover The Spirit Of The West And Native American Traditions In North Dakota
Frontier Village, Jamestown
Step into North Dakota's pioneer past at Frontier Village, where restored historic buildings and artifacts bring the Old West to life. Explore the writer's shack of famed author Louis L'Amour, the 1880 Northern Pacific Depot, a one-room schoolhouse, a pioneer church, and more.
Browse charming gift shops featuring local crafts and North Dakota keepsakes, then enjoy hand-dipped ice cream and regional treats at the General Store. Just steps away, visit the North American Bison Discovery Center and the iconic World's Largest Buffalo monument .
Indian Horse Relay at the North Dakota State Fair, Minot - July 22, 2025
Get ready for heart-pounding action and a rich cultural celebration as the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara (MHA) Indian Horse Relay thunders back into Minot for its fourth consecutive year! Head to the North Dakota State Fair, where Native American athletes will compete in one of the most thrilling and fast-paced events in the West.
This electrifying event features elite teams - each with a fearless rider, a mugger, and two skilled holders - racing bareback across three horses in a battle of speed, agility, and precision. With dramatic mid-race horse exchanges and four adrenaline-fueled heats culminating in a high-stakes final, the excitement never stops.
And the experience goes beyond the racetrack with MHA dancers who captivate the audience with powerful performances that celebrate their vibrant traditions and cultural heritage.
Rodeos, Statewide
Rooted in horsemanship and ranching traditions, North Dakota's rodeos are spirited celebrations of cowboy culture that draw participants from across the nation. From small-town events to pro-level championships, spectators can watch cowboys and cowgirls compete in high-energy events like bull riding, barrel racing, and bronc riding. Beyond the arenas, enjoy live music, parades, local food, and family fun.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming rodeos:
-
June 27-28: James River Rodeo , Jamestown
June 27-29: Rough Rider Days PRCA Rodeo , Dickinson
July 2-4: PRCA Pro Rodeo , Mandan
July 4: Sheyenne NDRA Rodeo , Sheyenne
July 11-12: White Shield Rodeo , White Shield
Aug 2: Home on the Range Champions Ride Rodeo , Sentinel Butte
Aug 17-18: Golden Valley Shootout & Wayne Herman Invitational Rodeo , Golden Valley
For a complete list of upcoming rodeos and events, visit .
Powwows, Statewide
Experience a dynamic expression of Native American culture at a powwow, deeply meaningful celebrations where communities come together to dance, sing, pray, share meals, and honor traditions. Modern powwows welcome visitors to witness breathtaking traditional dance and drum performances, savor delicious Native foods alongside familiar fair favorites, and explore handmade arts and crafts from talented Native artisans.
Here are a few of the upcoming powwows held in North Dakota:
-
June 20-22: Santee Lucky Mound Powwow , Parshall
The four-day event will include drum sessions, dance competitions, authentic food and a horseshoe tournament. July 13: Arikara Celebration , White Shield
The relationship between the Arikara and Pawnee dates back to the 15th century through an oral history shared by the tribes and this powwow celebrates that union. July 17-20: Mandaree Celebration Powwow , Mandaree
A celebration with rich traditions featuring competitions in song and drum alongside a full slate of dance specials. July 25-27 : Fort Totten Days Celebration , Fort Totten
The Celebration is held in the Andrew Shaw Sr. arena and brings together dancers of all ages to showcase the unique style of each dance. Additional events include a 5K fun run and moccasin games. August 7-10 : Little Shell Celebration/Antelope Society , New Town
The second-largest powwow in North Dakota boasts numerous dance specials for all age groups and categories. Attendees will find plenty of food and crafts before enjoying dance finals held under the lights in the evening. September 5-7 : United Tribes International Powwow , Bismarck
One of the largest and most prestigious celebrations of Native American culture in the nation. The three-day event brings thousands of drummers and dancers from around the world to Bismarck each year.
A guide to powwows in North Dakota can be found at .
To explore more about Western culture and Native American experiences in North Dakota and to plan a Legendary trip, visit NDTourism .
Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at , on Instagram at or on X at and get tips on what to see and do all year long.
C O N T A C T:
Leslie Holbrook | 614-383-1635
[email protected]
Kim Schmidt | 701-328-2532
[email protected]
SOURCE North Dakota Tourism Division
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment