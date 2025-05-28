2150 Center For Innovation, Commercialization & Growth, Convenes Public Policy Ilab At National Press Club

New Public Policy iLAB with Miles College, Florida A&M University, Johnson C Smith University, and Jackson State University Meet In Problem-Solving Sessions To Transform Access, Identify Opportunity, and Frame Policy Innovation

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2150 Center officially launched its Public Policy iLab and announced a national mentorship initiative in partnership with MentorPro in the first of a series of sector-specific problem-solving think tanks designed to bridge public policy, education, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. It serves as a collaborative pilot for engaging institutions, students, and professionals in shaping inclusive, future-focused policy solutions for businesses.

"This iLab model convenes and curates the best and brightest minds to problem solve and build businesses," said Erskine "Chuck" Faush , CEO of the 2150 Center. "With these amazing institutions and through partnership with MentorPro, we're creating a framework where students can engage directly with leaders, build relationships, and help design the systems they want to champion." Miles Provost, Tonya Perry added.

Students, Provosts, and federal policy subject matter experts identified possible federal funding pathways that could be supplemented by private sector investments, resources, tools, and partnerships. Additional sessions included building capacity, HBCU stakeholder mapping and engagement, innovation, and framing a strategy platform.

To drive connectivity and innovation, 2150 is partnering with the mentorship initiative MentorPro. The mobile-first technology platform connects students and early entrepreneurs with real-time, interest-aligned, seasoned mentors. The goal is to make mentorship more scalable, personalized, and accessible across campuses and sectors to advance innovation and commercialization of public policy resources.

"MentorPro is honored to be part of this vision," said Jean Rhodes , Co-founder of MentorPro and Frank L. Boyden Professor of Psychology at UMass Boston. "By embedding scalable mentorship into the fabric of public policy learning and leadership, we're creating deeper, more enduring pathways to success."

The iLab initiative aims to establish an innovation infrastructure and connect entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, commercialization, and collaboration. The Washington, D.C. event marks the beginning of an ambitious 2025-26 rollout, with additional iLabs planned in Manufacturing, AI, Health, and Energy sectors.

Contact:

Erskine Faush

Chief Innovation Officer and Growth Officer (Miles College)

and Founder in Residence and CEO of the 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Growth

(205) 948-7090

SOURCE 2150 Center

