Pigeon River Restoration Efforts Continue With Walleye Release And Enhanced Recreational Opportunities

Once heavily impacted by industrial pollution, the Pigeon River has experienced substantial recovery in recent years. The closure of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton, North Carolina, has contributed to improved water quality, facilitating the resurgence of various fish species. The walleye release is part of a broader effort to reintroduce native species and support sustainable fishing practices.

Recreational Opportunities on the Pigeon River:

The Pigeon River offers a diverse array of recreational activities, catering to both adventure seekers and those looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains. Whether you're an angler, a whitewater enthusiast, or someone seeking a peaceful float, the Pigeon River has something for everyone.



Angling: The river is home to a variety of fish species, including smallmouth bass, walleye, and sauger, providing ample opportunities for anglers. The section from the Highway 321 bridge at Newport upstream to the North Carolina state line has specific fishing regulations to promote sustainable practices. Whitewater Rafting: The Pigeon River is renowned for its whitewater rafting experiences. Outfitters offer guided trips through the river's scenic gorges, attracting adventure seekers from across the Southeast and Midwest. The Upper Pigeon River trip features Class III and Class IV rapids. For those seeking a more relaxed experience, the Lower Pigeon River offers a scenic float trip, perfect for families with younger children or those looking to enjoy the river's beauty at a leisurely pace.

Conservation Efforts:

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), in collaboration with local partners and regional agencies, continues to monitor and improve the health of the Pigeon River. Ongoing projects focus on habitat restoration, water quality monitoring, and community engagement to ensure the river remains a valuable resource for both wildlife and public recreational activities.

For more information on fishing regulations, whitewater rafting opportunities, and conservation efforts on the Pigeon River, please visit ExploreTRV .com

