Mindful Connections Therapy Announces New Ketamine Assisted Therapy Services In Tucson, AZ

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mindful Connections Therapy is proud to announce the launch of its new Ketamine Assisted Therapy services.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindful Connections Therapy, a leading provider of mental health services in Tucson Arizona, is proud to announce the launch of its new Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) service. This innovative treatment option offers a promising path to healing for individuals struggling with depression, trauma, and anxiety, providing a unique approach to mental wellness. Ketamine Assisted Therapy (KAP) is a therapeutic modality that combines the careful administration of ketamine with psychotherapy. Unlike traditional antidepressant medications, ketamine works rapidly to create new neural connections in the brain, which can help individuals process difficult emotions, gain new perspectives, and experience profound shifts in their mental state. When used in a controlled clinical setting alongside professional psychotherapy, KAP can significantly enhance the therapeutic process, leading to breakthroughs and lasting positive changes for those who have found limited success with other treatments.

"We are thrilled to bring ketamine therapy to our Tucson community, offering a cutting- edge approach to mental health care"; says Kristy Schutt, LCSW (AZ) & LICSW (WA), founder of Mindful Connections Therapy. "Our goal is to provide a safe, supportive, private and effective environment where clients can explore deeper levels of healing and achieve

lasting well-being".

Mindful Connections Therapy is committed to offering comprehensive mental health solutions. In addition to the newly introduced Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy, Kristy Schutt, LCSW (AZ) & LICSW (WA) also provides specialized therapy for trauma therapy, anxiety, and life transitions. The practice emphasizes a holistic, client-centered approach, integrating various therapeutic modalities to meet the unique needs of each individual.

About Mindful Connections Therapy:

Mindful Connections Therapy is a private practice based in Tucson, AZ, dedicated to providing compassionate and effective mental health services. Founded by Kristy Schutt, LCSW (AZ) & LICSW (WA), the practice specializes in a range of therapeutic approaches designed to help individuals navigate life challenges, foster resilience, and achieve emotional well-being.

Contact:

For more information about Tucson therapy options, you can reach Kristy at:

Mindful Connections Therapy

...

(520) 447-9796

1735 E Ft Lowell #5, Tucson, AZ 85719 United States



