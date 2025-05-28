Fetch Delivers New Valet Trash Amenity For The Apartment Industry

Building from its success in package delivery, Fetch has evolved into a tech-first, resident-focused service partner to multifamily

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch is launching its newest amenity, Valet Trash, nationwide to offer multifamily operators a reliable, tech-powered solution to a decades-old pain point. With successful rollouts in two major markets, Fetch has proven its superior service model for both managers and residents with a 100% reliability rating.

Fetch Valet Trash redefines what a dependable, resident-first waste removal service should look like, with a 97.8% on-time pickup rate, a 97.9% resident satisfaction score , and deep integration with Fetch's national logistics network.

"You guys are hands down the best, most reliable trash providers I've had. That actually includes city trash collection, believe it or not." - Ben C., Fetch Resident

Built in Austin. Scaled for Communities Everywhere.

Fetch launched in 2016 to solve the package problem for multifamily communities. Now, we're scaling a complete amenity platform to meet modern resident expectations and relieve the operational burdens of the teams who support them. With Valet Trash, we're bringing that same doorstep precision - delivering cleaner communities, happier residents, and real ROI for properties.

"Trash is one of the most visible pain points in multifamily communities," said Michael Patton, CEO of Fetch. "We designed Fetch Valet Trash to make trash pickup invisible - reliable, predictable, and convenient for residents and onsite teams. Our success in package delivery made it clear that great doorstep service transforms the resident experience. We're leveraging our core competency of workforce management, combined with world-class logistics technology and national scale, to do the same for valet trash."

Precision at Scale - Every doorstep is mapped for optimized routing, minimizing missed units and ensuring consistent nightly coverage.

Proactive Oversight - Your teams stay informed with centralized service logs and exception summaries that document service quality and highlight issues when they arise.

Reliable, Five-Night Coverage - Standard Sunday–Thursday pickup, with flexible scheduling options tailored to your community's rhythm. Standardized Nationwide - Same training. Same support. Same reliability - from Austin to Atlanta and beyond.

Operational Relief for Onsite Teams

Maintenance teams and property managers have enough on their plates. Fetch Valet Trash replaces vendor chaos with predictability - and gives your team back hours every week. Whether you're managing three properties or 30, we make it easy to consolidate vendors and scale amenity services across your portfolio.

The Next Evolution of Apartment Living

Fetch Valet Trash is active in communities nationwide and growing fast. Whether you're adding it as a standalone amenity or bundling it with Fetch Package, it's the next evolution of apartment living - bringing convenience to residents' doorsteps and operational relief to your team. → [ Learn More About Fetch Valet Trash Now ]

About Fetch

Fetch is no longer just solving the package problem - we're redefining what it means to bring convenience to residents' doorsteps. Starting with package delivery, Fetch has evolved into a national amenity platform built for modern multifamily living. Our growing suite of services - including Fetch Valet Trash and Fetch Storage - help onsite teams streamline operations, increase NOI, and deliver premium, resident-first experiences without the added onsite burden. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas and operates in 25 major markets across the country. It supports over 400,000 apartment homes with a scalable logistics network that makes it easy to centralize amenities under one trusted partner.

For more information, visit fetchpackage and follow us on LinkedIn.

