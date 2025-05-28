Credit Unions Embrace Blockchain To Leverage The Future Of Trustworthy Financial Services

SEATTLE, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step toward modernizing financial services, credit unions are exploring blockchain technology to deliver faster payments, stronger fraud protection, and smarter digital tools, all while staying true to their mission of people-first financial services.

As the financial landscape evolves, credit unions are proving they're not just keeping up; they're leading the way. By embracing blockchain, they're building a future where everyday banking is faster, safer, and more accessible, especially for the communities they've always served.

Through a new partnership between Metallicus, the developer of Metal Blockchain, and GoWest Solutions, credit unions across the west are gaining access to an Innovation Program that empowers them to test and implement blockchain-powered solutions built for the real world.

The Metal Blockchain Innovation Program provides a secure, compliance-first infrastructure to help credit unions explore and implement blockchain technologies across key strategic use cases, including:



Metal Pay for Credit Unions – A white-labeled Crypto-as-a-Service wallet solution using tokenization and stablecoins to enable compliant digital payments and asset custody.

Metal Identity – A digital identity solution offering secure member authentication through verifiable credentials and Single Sign-On (SSO). Next-Gen Fraud Prevention and Risk Mitigation – Tools utilizing private blockchain subnets and advanced access controls to help institutions identify, report, and reduce fraud.

"Credit unions have always led with trust, purpose, and technology, and now they can leverage that even further to strengthen their leadership," said Troy Stang, President and CEO of GoWest Credit Union Association . "Through this partnership with Metallicus, credit unions will shape the future of financial services by exploring breakthrough innovations like blockchain, stablecoins, and digital identity in ways that are secure, compliant, and deeply rooted in the needs of their members. This is about building what's next, together."

Cameron Smith, Chief Growth Officer for GoWest added, "At GoWest Solutions, we believe the future of financial services will be built through collaboration and bold innovation. This partnership with Metallicus opens the door to cutting-edge blockchain solutions that credit unions can shape together, and creating smarter, safer, and more agile ways to serve their members in a rapidly evolving financial landscape."

Credit unions participating in the program will help shape these technologies from the ground up, ensuring they're practical, secure, and designed with everyday people in mind.

For more than a century, credit unions have delivered trust, community, and service. Now, with blockchain innovation, they're preparing to deliver that same promise - faster, safer, and more powerfully than ever before.

"GoWest represents a powerful network of credit unions who are ready to lead the next wave of financial innovation," said Frank Mazza , Director of Blockchain for Institutions and Fintechs at Metallicus. "We're thrilled to partner with them and make blockchain real, relevant, and accessible for credit unions."

Through this partnership, the Innovation Program is now available at no cost to all GoWest member credit unions. To learn more or to join the program, GoWest member credit unions can visit:

About GoWest Solutions

GoWest Solutions is dedicated to connecting credit unions in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming with innovative, high-impact business partners to lead the future of financial services. The Solutions mission is to create value across the credit union ecosystem by offering access to cutting-edge fintechs, trusted partners, and proven technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and help credit unions better serve their members. GoWest Solutions empowers nearly 300 credit unions to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver meaningful member experiences. Learn more at gowestassociation/solutions .

About Metallicus

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our CUSO division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services. Learn more at metallicus .

Contact:

Madlynn Schreibvogel, Vice President, Public Relations

303.513.3765

[email protected]

SOURCE GoWest Credit Union Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED