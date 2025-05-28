'Authors Publishing House,' A New York Publisher, Expands Nationwide To Support Indie Authors In $15B Global Industry

The NY-based publisher now provides ghostwriting, translation, and publishing services to meet increasing demand from self-publishing authors. across the US.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Authors Publishing House, a firm operating in the independent publishing sector, has announced an expansion of its professional services. The company now provides ghostwriting, editing, translation, and marketing support, which are intended to assist authors in manuscript development and market entry. This development reflects the company's stated aim to modify the publishing process for authors.This expansion occurs amidst growth in the self-publishing industry, with projections from a 2023 Statista report indicating a global market value exceeding $2 billion by 2030. Authors Publishing House states its intent to address the requirements of various authors, including new writers, experienced storytellers, and entrepreneurs, across genres such as memoirs, business guides, and fiction.Sean Baker, Marketing Ops Manager at Authors Publishing House, commented,“Our operational philosophy is rooted in the conviction that every individual possesses a story worthy of narration. Our function is to facilitate the effective and professional articulation of these stories, ensuring adherence to contemporary publishing standards.”Authors Publishing House offers a range of integrated publishing services. Clients can access support across several areas, including ghostwriting services that cover genres such as fiction, memoir, self-help, and business.Additionally, the company provides editing, proofreading, and formatting services prepared for self-publishing platforms, alongside book translation services in Arabic, French, and Spanish. Book marketing strategies, which encompass content development, promotional materials, and author website assistance, are also available.The company also provides guidance regarding the self-publishing process on platforms such as Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing and Audible, with the objective of facilitating manuscript distribution.Authors Publishing House describes its approach to editorial quality and client engagement. Each client is matched with a genre-specific team comprising writers, editors, and publishing consultants who work to align with the author's original content.Client feedback, collected from over 100 published individuals, indicates the company's customer satisfaction rate. Tamatha M. Harkins, a recent client, stated,“They did not merely write my book; they actualized my concepts. Their editorial direction, creative input, and professionalism surpassed my expectations.”Baker further noted,“Our approach differs from many service providers; we do not employ a standardized model. Each project is customized, acknowledging the unique nature of every narrative.”With a team of writers and editors experienced in over 25 genres, from action-adventure and children's books to military fiction and faith-based nonfiction, Authors Publishing House states its coverage of literary diversity. The company notes that many of its writers have multicultural backgrounds, which it indicates contributes to voice development and cultural nuance in its storytelling.Tasha Levine, Editorial Lead, remarked,“Our objective is to assist authors in establishing their presence within the publishing landscape. Whether the project is a hip hop memoir or a bilingual children's book, we aim to provide guidance and support.”Authors Publishing House offers service packages structured to accommodate various budget levels. For clients with specific project needs, the company provides publishing roadmaps following an initial complimentary consultation. This process is intended to provide information regarding costs and alignment with client publishing objectives.Authors seeking additional information may visit the company's official website to request details.About Authors Publishing HouseAuthors Publishing House is a U.S.-based company offering publishing and editorial services. It assists writers in manuscript development through ghostwriting, editing, translation, and marketing support. The company operates with a team of professionals, focusing on supporting authors in sharing their work. For further information, Authors Publishing House can be reached at (855) 624-0155.Contact Information:●Company: Authors Publishing House●Website:●Email: ...●Address: 1178 Broadway 3rd Floor #1343 New York, NY 10001●Phone: (855) 624-0155

