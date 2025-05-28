How Marketers Adapt To AI Search Shifts: Insights From Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The firm's comprehensive resource offers research insights and practical strategies to help organizations adapt and maintain a strong digital presence in the evolving search landscape. The blueprint highlights key tactics for marketers to optimize content for AI-driven discovery, strengthen online visibility, and drive meaningful engagement as search behavior continues to evolve.

"The way people are searching for information is changing rapidly. Instead of entering a search term or phrase in a search engine, people are using AI for research. For example, at the recent IO conference, Google announced that their AI search feature is now available for all users in the US," says Shashi Bellamkonda , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Users can now collect answers in one place instead of going to several places to complete their research. This change is happening rapidly, and AI is gaining popularity as a means for people to find information on the internet."

In the recently published blueprint, Info-Tech highlights the growing uncertainty around how changes in search behavior will impact organic web traffic. The firm details that traditional search engine optimization strategies, which once delivered results, may no longer be as effective with the emergence of AI-backed tools. At the same time, many organizations are struggling to secure the technical resources needed to update digital assets and respond quickly to the new landscape. MarTech expert Bellamkonda emphasizes that businesses must expand their focus beyond Google search and act quickly to remain visible and competitive.

To support this transition, Info-Tech's Stay Relevant in the Era of AI-Powered Search blueprint outlines five essential steps marketing leaders can adopt to stay visible and relevant in AI-powered search environments. The five steps are:

Implement strategies to enhance AI-driven search capabilities.Ensure the website's content is organized using structured data markup to enhance visibility and improve search engine rankings.Develop high-quality, timely content that is accessible and aligned with users' needs and questions.Strengthen the organization's credibility and search rankings by demonstrating experience, expertise, authority, and trustworthiness.Continuously monitor search engine algorithms and user behavior to stay ahead of the curve and adjust strategies accordingly.

Info-Tech's research insights emphasize that the shift from traditional search to AI-powered discovery requires a rethinking of marketing strategy. As AI tools increasingly guide how users find and consume information, marketers must move beyond conventional SEO and channel-based tactics. The firm advises in the resource that organizations' focus must shift to creating content that AI systems can easily interpret, prioritize, and deliver in response to user intent.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shashi Bellamkonda, a MarTech expert, and access to the complete Stay Relevant in the Era of AI-Powered Search blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

Media Passes to Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas , taking place June 10 to 12, 2025, at Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group